Levi’s x McLaren Racing Collection unveiled

To drive forward in a constantly changing world, a brand has to stay true to its heritage while finding new ways to innovate. The Levi’s brand has continuously reimagined its most beloved garments while honoring its heritage and McLaren Racing has consistently elevated its race cars without ever straying from their history.

Image supplied

Following their first collaboration, launched in July around the British Grand Prix, the new Levi’s® x McLaren Racing collection takes inspiration from the aesthetics and speed of the modern McLaren Racing era.

The second Levi’s x McLaren Racing collection features a Track Trucker, Sports 501 Jeans, a Speed Trucker, Speed Jeans, Second Skin, a Fleece Hoodie, a Constructors Tee, a long sleeve Graphic Tee, and a Speed Bandana.

Interpreting a denim bomber jacket, the Track Trucker features contrasting panels on the chest and back and a contrasting rib collar and hem. Direct “McLaren Racing” embroidery can be found on the front left chest. To mirror the Trucker jacket, the Sports 501 Jeans feature flipped, contrasting denim on the waistband.

Modelled on the contemporary classic 501 ‘93 Straight Fit, they include direct embroidery on the wearer’s left leg. Both the Trucker and Sports 501 Jeans come with a black custom rubberised two-horse patch, which emulates a chassis plaque.

As a nod to traditional racing jackets, the black Speed Trucker features a double-snap throat latch, a snap at the waistband, and self-piping that accentuates the style lines.

The sporty women’s jacket offers McLaren Racing branding on the left chest and a two-way zipper on the centre front. The matching Speed Jeans, based on the Baggy Dad loose fit, come equipped with side panels and self-piping. They feature the rubberised co-branded backpatch above the back left pocket and the direct embroidery on the wearer’s left leg.

Second Skin, based on McLaren Racing’s modular prints, offers an orange long sleeve mock neck with a high gloss, high sheen look. The loose fitting Constructors Tee features laurels commemorating McLaren Racing’s wins over the years, both Bruce McLaren’s and Levi Strauss’ signature, and a clamp label.

With a blocked heather gray body, a black fleece panel, and raglan sleeves, the Fleece Hoodie uses the same high gloss silicone print technique as the Second Skin for a shiny finish. It comes with a custom L tab and a graphic on the back.

Crafted from the high gloss silicon technique, the relaxed fit long sleeve Graphic Tee features a photo print of a McLaren F1 car, a back neck and clamp label, and a side seam L tab. Capping off the collection is the Speed Bandana, a sateen oversized bandana that features the same McLaren F1 graphic as well as a clamp label in the corner.

The new Levi’s x McLaren Racing Collection launches worldwide on 17 October 2024.