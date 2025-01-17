Levi’s and Undercover celebrate new collaborative collection

This January, Levi’s and Undercover join forces once again, blending Undercovers’s bold aesthetic with the Levi’s design to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Jun Takahashi’s epochal brand.

Image supplied

Known for its blend of streetwear, high fashion, and subversive yet elevated designs, Undercover by Jun Takahashi is a Japanese fashion label that challenges traditional boundaries of style and culture.

Combining Undercover’s rich archival references with Levi’s unmistakable DNA, the second Levi’s x Undercover collection introduces an array of thoughtfully designed pieces that reflect a commitment to creativity, innovation, and personal style.

Inspired by both brands’ heritage, the 9-piece Levi’s x Undercover collection showcases detailed craftsmanship and design elements.

The Pinnacle Type II Trucker Jackets feature detachable zip detailing on the sleeves, collar, and side seams, allowing wearers to mix and match components for a customisable look, referencing Undercover’s “Exchange” program from their AW1998 collection.

The jackets are crafted from indigo selvedge denim and black corduroy respectively, finished with a co-branded jacron patch and ‘Small Parts’ neck label as a nod to Undercover’s original concept.

The collection’s Type I Trucker Jacket is crafted from black and white 12 oz. denim with an embroidered zigzag pattern on the sleeves and bottom hem, referencing archival Undercover graphics from 2003.

The Type III Trucker Jacket, delivered with similar construction, features a newly developed artwork inspired by the interconnected concept of yin-yang, adorned with a dual chest embroidery of ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ on the front, plus a mix of screen-printed and embroidered graphics on the back.

The collection includes two pairs of denim – a 501 Jean and Baggy Jean - which mirror the composition, wash, and design details of the Trucker Jackets. The 501 Jean retains its classic silhouette with an embroidered zigzag pattern down the side seams and co-branded back patch to match the Type I Trucker Jacket.

The Baggy Jean offers a looser, relaxed fit and features a mix of screen-print & embroidery techniques to match the Type III Trucker Jacket.

Rounding off the collection are three T-shirts depicting the same visual language, each developed from cotton jersey fabrics. The long-sleeve T-shirt is offered in white and completed with a printed zigzag pattern on the neck and sleeves.

The short-sleeve T-shirts come in black and white and feature a combination of printed & embroidered graphic techniques. From archival references to distinct graphic direction, the comprehensive range reflects Levi’s® and UNDERCOVER’s dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and versatility.

The campaign features Flea, bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, photographed in his Malibu home by his daughter, Clara Balzary. Beloved for his simultaneously light and dark music, iconic personal style, and unfiltered creativity, Flea embodies the spirit of the collection.

The Levi’s x Undercover collection launches worldwide on 18 January 2025 and will be available for purchase on Levi.co.za, V&A Waterfront, Shelflife, undercoverism.com, and select Undercover Stores.