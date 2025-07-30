South Africa
    Personalise your denims at Levi’s new tailorshop in Rosebank

    Levi’s has opened the Levi’s Tailorshop in their Rosebank store to give customers the opportunity to personalise, alter, and elevate their denim.
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Opening in July 2025, the Levi’s Tailorshop invites you to go beyond the label and into the details with services that reimagine fit, finish, and function, all led by master tailor William Phala.

    Whether it’s restoring your favourite pair of Levi’s, tailoring a perfect fit, or creating a one-of-a-kind piece, this is denim made personal.

    The Levi’s Tailorshop offers laser customisation that lets you etch your personality into your denim. Whether it’s initials, artwork, symbols, or patterns, lasering transforms your jeans or jacket into a one-off masterpiece.

    Choose from Levi’s signature designs (free of charge) or bring your own for just R100 and get it all done in just one day.

    Master tailor William Phala. Image supplied
    Master tailor William Phala. Image supplied

    Some of the additional services available include:

  • Customisation: From fabric inserts and raw edge hems to patches and studs, the Levi’s Tailorshop offers a range of options that allow your Levi’s garments to reflect your personal style.

  • Tailoring and adjustments: Get a custom fit with tailoring services that include waistband alterations, length modifications, and tapering.

  • Repairs and restoration: The Levi’s Tailorshop helps extend the life of beloved Levi’s pieces through skilled patching, rip repairs, and component replacements.

  • Upcycling and high-level customisation: If you want to reimagine your denim completely, the Levi’s Tailorshop’s bespoke services offer a collaborative design process that transforms garments into one-of-a-kind pieces.

    All services at the Levi’s Tailorshop are exclusively available for Levi’s garments, whether newly purchased or well-worn favourites.

