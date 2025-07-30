More #WPRDAY2025
Personalise your denims at Levi’s new tailorshop in Rosebank
Opening in July 2025, the Levi’s Tailorshop invites you to go beyond the label and into the details with services that reimagine fit, finish, and function, all led by master tailor William Phala.
Whether it’s restoring your favourite pair of Levi’s, tailoring a perfect fit, or creating a one-of-a-kind piece, this is denim made personal.
The Levi’s Tailorshop offers laser customisation that lets you etch your personality into your denim. Whether it’s initials, artwork, symbols, or patterns, lasering transforms your jeans or jacket into a one-off masterpiece.
Choose from Levi’s signature designs (free of charge) or bring your own for just R100 and get it all done in just one day.
Some of the additional services available include:
All services at the Levi’s Tailorshop are exclusively available for Levi’s garments, whether newly purchased or well-worn favourites.