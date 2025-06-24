Levi’s and Nike partner in new sportswear collaboration

Two titans of American culture, Levi’s and Nike have joined forces in a new sportswear collaboration.

This time, the two brands have merged the rich denim heritage of Levi's with Nike’s legendary Air Max 95 silhouette. The latest Levi’s x Nike collaboration represents the perfect intersection of denim and sneaker culture.

At the center of the new collection are three iterations of the legendary Nike Air Max 95, each meticulously crafted with premium Levi’ denim materials and unique design elements that honour both brands’ DNA.

The Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 White/Ecru pairs low-key hues of Ecru Denim and matte white with a gum sole, providing a neutral look that pairs perfectly with your favourite worn-in Levi’s denim.

The stealthy and smooth Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 Black presents 14-ounce black denim construction for a bold, monochromatic statement. Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 Denim showcases 14-ounce indigo denim construction with the same mid-to-light wash pattern as the apparel collection. A matte navy sole and midsole replace the typical semi-gloss finish, while the upper incorporates fabric variations unique to this collaboration.

The OG “Big Bubble” Air Max units give a nod to the original Nike Air Max 95 while delivering supreme cushioning underfoot. With a slightly slimmed down silhouette, each shoe features exclusive details that celebrate both brands: Levi’s iconic Red Tab appears under the Nike swoosh on the right shoe only, while the sole's shank displays Levi's red branding.

The sock liner showcases a Levi’s dollar bill print on a red substrate. All three colorways are presented in custom packaging – classic Nike Air Max 95 boxes redesigned in Levi's red with added batwing details.

The collection’s Levi’s x Nike Trucker Jacket and Levi’s x Nike Baggy Jean reimagine classic denim silhouettes with contemporary fits, featuring authentic selvedge denim and matching mid-to-light wear patterns elevated by signature off-white chain-stitching details and co-branded brown leather patches with Nike swoosh logos that replace traditional Levi's elements.

The trucker maintains the iconic Type II structure with selvedge running through the interior placket and a prominent chainstitch Nike logo on the back, while the baggy jean offers a generous, oversized fit specifically designed to complement the collection's footwear with the perfect leg opening and stack that enhances the sneaker's profile.

“In collaboration with Nike, we set out to craft an immersive experience that celebrates the shared legacy and forward-thinking spirit of both brands. The opportunity to reimagine the iconic Nike Air Max 95 in honor of its 30th anniversary was a true milestone,” said Leo Gamboa, VP of Collaborations at Levi’s.

“By integrating our signature denim into one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes, we’ve created a seamless fusion of sport and lifestyle—honouring the past while pushing the boundaries of design.”

The new Levi’s x Nike collection celebrates the authentic craftsmanship and innovative spirit that both brands embody, delivering sport-inspired style through meticulously designed pieces that honour each brand's legacy while pushing creative boundaries.

By blending Levi's authentic denim heritage with Nike's revolutionary Air Max design, the collection proudly sits at the intersection of sportswear and style in ways that only Levi’s and Nike can.

The campaign features hip-hop artist Larry June, WNBA player Paige Bueckers, NFL player Keon Coleman, and designer Daniel Buezo.

The new Levi’s x Nike collection will be available from 10 July 2025 online and at Levi's V&A Waterfront and Levi's Sandton.