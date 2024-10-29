Retail Section
    Retail

    Nike restructures its leadership team

    Nike has announced that it is shaking up its senior leadership team, announcing an exit and several key promotions across marketing, design, innovation, and growth to reverse years of sluggish sales.
    7 May 2025
    7 May 2025
    Photo by Deepal Tamang on Unsplash

    All roles within the senior leadership team will report directly to Nike CEO and president Elliott Hill.

    Hill and Heidi O’Neill, president of Consumer, Product, and Brand, have decided the Consumer, Product, and Brand leadership will now be divided into three distinct areas: Consumer and Sport, Marketing, and Product Creation, inclusive of Innovation and Design.

    These roles will now report directly to Hill.

    As a result of these changes, O’Neill has decided to retire from Nike after 26 years. She will continue to serve in an advisory capacity until September 2025.

    “For nearly three decades, Heidi has been a true champion for Nike, for sport and for athletes across the globe. Her vision and dedication over the years have left an indelible mark on Nike and created an impact on the world of sport,” said Hill.

    “Among Heidi’s many successes, she most recently elevated our brand voice, and innovation and product pipeline by putting sport and athletes at the center of everything we do. I want to thank Heidi for her passion, commitment and service and wish her the best on her next adventure.”

    The new senior leadership appointments will be effective immediately and include:

    Amy Montagne, previously VP/GM Global Women’s, has been promoted to president, Nike, responsible for obsessing and serving consumers across all sports and driving future growth for the Nike Brand.

    Phil McCartney, formerly VP, Footwear, has been promoted to EVP, Chief Innovation, Design & Product Officer responsible for the creation of innovative and coveted product, season-after-season.

    This includes how Nike, Jordan and Converse innovates, designs, and creates products for athletes around the world.

    Nicole Graham, previously chief marketing officer, has been promoted to EVP, chief marketing officer, leading Nike, Jordan and Converse storytelling to inspire consumers and shape the brands for distinction through the passion and emotion of sport.

    Tom Clarke, currently strategic advisor to the CEO and member of the SLT, has assumed the new role of chief growth initiatives officer.

    “I’m confident that with this new structure and leadership team in place we will be able to better line up and leverage all the advantages that make Nike great,” said Hill.

    “These exceptional leaders bring extensive Nike experience and have been instrumental in resetting our priorities to lead with sport and put the athlete at the center of everything we do.”

