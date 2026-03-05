Primedia unveils transformative digital vision at industry showcase

Primedia, a leading South African multimedia conglomerate, showcased its bold evolution from traditional legacy radio toward a comprehensive digital future at an industry focused event held at The Venue, Melrose Arch. The exclusive gathering of senior media executives, agency decision-makers, and advertisers provided an illuminating platform to unveil Primedia’s unique 360-degree technology-driven solutions designed to meet the demands of a rapidly digitising South African consumer landscape.

In an era defined by technological disruption and evolving audience behaviour, Primedia’s strategic pivot highlights a decisive commitment to innovation and relevance. The Group’s extensive digital offering – encompassing live streaming, on-demand audio-visual content, personalised engagement features, and integrated advertising technologies – signals the company’s transition from heritage broadcaster to a dynamic digital ecosystem architect.

Central to the event was an engaging vodcast featuring Primedia’s digital leadership, who articulated how the organisation is navigating the confluence of content, technology, and data to create personalised, interactive experiences that reflect contemporary consumption patterns. The conversation spotlighted the power of authentic storytelling – illustrated by emotionally resonant content such as the 947 “Peanut Story,” a highly divisive yet profoundly engaging saga that captivated audiences and demonstrated the enduring strength of community connection in the digital space.

Primedia’s chief commercial officer, Kelvin Storie, commented, “Our evolution is about much more than technology; it is about forging meaningful connections in a fragmented media environment. By leveraging data, interactivity, and multi-platform content, we empower our clients to embed their brands within the very fabric of South African lives.”

Most notably, the event provided a stage for Group CEO Jonathan Procter to visually articulate Primedia’s broader vision for digital inclusion across the continent. Addressing the elephant in the room – the digital divide – Procter emphasises the strategic significance of new satellite internet technologies, such as Starlink’s recent entry into Africa.

He states: “Africa has consistently embraced leapfrogging technologies, driving rapid adoption of innovations such as mobile telecommunications, cashless payments, and social media platforms, by bypassing legacy infrastructures common elsewhere. Primedia is committed to ensuring that rural and underserved communities are not left behind in this digital revolution. With the advent of reliable satellite broadband like Starlink, our vision is clear: no South African should have to leave their environment to access world-class digital content. This means delivering rich, interactive media experiences into every corner of the continent, fostering inclusion, empowerment, and equitable growth.”

The demonstration also highlighted Primedia’s P-Flex booking platform, which simplifies client access to a rich catalogue of streaming, on-demand, and exclusive content opportunities, offering efficiency and targeting precision within the digital advertising ecosystem. Furthermore, announcements of imminent platform expansions – including smart TV app deployments and an integrated pay-gated event portal – signalled Primedia’s commitment to building an interoperable media ecosystem that transcends device, geography, and format.

Industry stakeholder responded with enthusiasm, recognising Primedia not only as a custodian of heritage content but as a vanguard of digital transformation within South Africa’s media sector. The event reframed the company’s market positioning from traditional broadcaster to visionary technology partner capable of delivering meaningful brand engagement in a data-driven, multiscreen world.

This strategic evolution comes at a critical juncture for South African media, as consumer expectations shift towards immediacy, personalisation, and interactive engagement. Primedia’s expanded digital framework uniquely positions it to future-proof its offerings and provide clients with sophisticated tools to connect authentically and measurably with diverse audiences.

In sum, the Melrose Arch event demonstrated Primedia’s resolve to lead through innovation, champion digital inclusion, and redefine how South Africans consume content – heralding a new chapter for an iconic company full attuned to the demands of the digital era.



