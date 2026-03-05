CMOs drowning in data, starved for decisions

Max Flasjner.

For many CMOs, the mandate to ‘leverage AI' has arrived at exactly the moment when traditional measurement frameworks are being questioned and media, creative and analytics are pulling in different directions. Marketing leaders sit with what seems like infinite dashboards, meticulous campaign reports and burgeoning data lakes, all of which have done little to help address the perennial problem of how to assign budgets guaranteed to shift the profit needle.

The only way to address this is for marketers to evolve from reactive execution to systems that are always-on, insight-led, and seamlessly connected across the customer journey.

Fragmentation compounds problems

Today’s CMOs are dealing with a growing fragmentation problem. At the heart of this lies a structural disconnect. Media, creative and measurement are often run in separate silos, with different KPIs, tools and agencies. Similarly, media teams optimise toward ROAS and revenues, while creative teams chase engagement and brand lift. Meanwhile, analytics teams sit in the middle, building dashboards that few people truly interrogate. The result is a fragmented view of performance that obscures the one metric the C-suite cares about - incremental growth.

Over-reliance on platform-reported performance

For years, marketers took what Google Analytics or the Meta pixel for example said at face value. Now, CFOs and boards are asking more difficult questions. What’s more, the rise of econometric modelling and marketing mix modelling (MMM) reflects a shift toward understanding incremental return. CMOs need to know how much of reported revenue is genuinely caused by marketing, and how much would have occurred anyway due to other factors such as weather, pricing or seasonality.

Wasted and cannibalised search spend

Nowhere is this tension more visible than in search. While brands invest heavily in both paid and organic search, the teams managing them are frequently disconnected. SEO budgets improve rankings, only for paid teams to indiscriminately spend and waste the investment. The result is cannibalisation, with brands paying for clicks they would likely have earned organically, while under-investing in longer-tail, higher-intent queries that drive new growth.

The irony is that the raw ingredients for better answers already exist. Brands hold detailed conversion logs, impression data, CRM history, web behaviour, even weather and price data. In the search case, query level organic revenue can be modelled when combining the disparate Google paid and organic platforms to influence smarter bidding. What’s missing is the connective tissue – a way to translate this multi-source reality into clear, testable guidance on where to move the next unit of budget.

Seamless Tech was built to address these pain points by connecting media, creative and measurement and turning complex data into clear decisions that both CMOs and CFOs can trust.

What is incremental, what is waste, and where should the next unit of budget go?

The Seamless ecosystem is Incubeta’s AI-powered marketing operating system, built to connect creative, media and measurement into a suite of tools to drive incremental growth for businesses. .

To start, Seamless Search uses machine learning to optimise paid and organic search, stripping out non-incremental spend and redirecting investment to truly incremental queries.

Creative Performance Index (CPI) and Seamless Creative turn subjective creative decisions into a data-driven activity, identifying which elements of an ad actually drive performance and scaling those through both GenAI and traditional production workflows.

Outperform BI essentially acts as a marketing copilot, combining platform data, GA4, MMM and business signals to explain not just what happened, but why, and, most importantly, what to do next. Rather than forcing marketers to fight with static dashboards, this BI agent lets users query performance, drivers and scenarios in natural language, pulling from multiple data sources. The goal is not to bolt AI on for its own sake, but to use agentic systems to resolve long-standing blind spots.

Seamless Strategy then converts those insights into AI‑driven media plans across channels like YouTube, DV360 and Google Ads, while Seamless Signal and Seamless Audience inject richer behavioural, ecommerce and synthetic audience data into platform algorithms to ensure AI is optimising to the right business outcomes, not just proxy metrics.

Reinforcing the stack, Seamless Measurement provides the attribution, incrementality, and MMM foundations that link activity back to profit, giving decision makers the confidence to reallocate spend. Together, this means marketing can finally act as a true growth lever rather than a cost centre.

It’s not only consumer behaviour that has changed. As AI agents increasingly mediate both how brands buy media and how consumers discover products, brands are compelled to shift how they measure and make decisions. The brands most likely to successfully make this transition won’t be those with the loudest AI rhetoric, but those that can turn their existing data into defensible decisions.

