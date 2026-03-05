Showmax to discontinue as part of strategic overhaul

Streaming platform Showmax will be discontinued in the near future following a decision by its board, marking a significant shift in the region’s streaming landscape.

Showmax original Die Kantoor recently started showing on the streaming service. Source: Showmax.

In a notice to subscribers, the company said the move follows a “comprehensive review” of the service as it reassesses its broader digital strategy and long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

For now, the platform will continue operating as normal, with subscribers able to stream content without interruption while further details about the transition are finalised.

The decision comes amid major changes to the ownership of Showmax’s parent company MultiChoice. French media giant Canal+ recently moved to acquire MultiChoice, a deal expected to reshape the group’s future streaming and content strategy across Africa.

Showmax has been a key part of MultiChoice’s push into streaming as traditional pay-TV faces growing competition from global platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The company said it will communicate timelines and next steps to customers well in advance, adding that streaming will remain central to its long-term strategy, with continued investment in premium content, technology and partnerships.