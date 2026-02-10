Primedia Group launches Primedia One: An integrated communication ecosystem designed to support the public sector

Primedia Group officially launched Primedia 0ne at an event held at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Primedia One – embodying the philosophy of “One message, endless reach” - is a new integrated communications ecosystem purpose-built to support the South African public sector in connecting more effectively and responsibly with citizens, particularly as the country prepares for the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

The launch brought together key public sector stakeholders to introduce Primedia One’s comprehensive platform, which unites trusted media channels and community engagement initiatives into a coordinated ecosystem designed to deliver consistent, credible, and inclusive communication across urban, township, peri-urban and commuter communities nationwide.

A cohesive platform for public sector communication

Primedia One seamlessly integrates audio platforms, Eyewitness News’ respected journalism, digital channels and platforms including PrimediaPlus and EWN, out-of-home (OOH) media, sporting events, activations, and community investment programmes, as well as the company’s state-of-the-art Studios. Together, these assets allow government to communicate clearly and consistently, reaching people across multiple touchpoints in ways that are accessible, credible, and easy to understand.

Strengthening trust and engagement during critical civic moments

As South Africa enters a period of heightened civic activity, Primedia One offers trusted media environments alongside high-visibility public platforms and participatory events. This combination supports the dissemination of responsible, factual public information at moments when clarity, accuracy, and reach are most critical to informed civic participation.

Reaching South Africa’s diverse communities

The launch highlighted Primedia One’s national reach, designed to close communication gaps across South Africa’s diverse communities using both traditional and digital channels. The platform supports communication that is nationally aligned yet locally relevant, allowing government to engage citizens in ways that are inclusive, accessible, and meaningful.

Beyond media: Primedia as a nation-building partner

Beyond broadcasting, Primedia’s pillar of social impact through sport, community initiatives such as Walk the Talk, and corporate social investment programmes, championed by Primedia Cares, were also emphasised. These efforts reinforce Primedia’s role not only as a media company, but as a catalyst for social cohesion, economic development, and community participation.

Balancing editorial integrity with public sector needs

Primedia One is grounded in a long-standing commitment to editorial independence and journalistic integrity. The ecosystem provides public sector institutions with structured access to trusted distribution, reach, and engagement environments, while ensuring that credibility and transparency remain firmly protected - a foundation that underpins sustained public trust.

A word from Primedia leadership

Tsatsi Rankapole, head of sales for public sector - Primedia Broadcasting, said:” Our vision at Primedia One is clear - to provide government with a unified, responsible communication ecosystem that ensures ‘One message, endless reach.’ We understand that during periods of heightened civic activity, effective public communication is essential to supporting a vibrant democracy. Through Primedia One’s integrated approach, we enable public institutions to deliver clear, credible, and inclusive information that resonates across every community.”

Looking ahead

The launch marks an important milestone in Primedia’s commitment to serving as a dependable partner to government institutions. Primedia One establishes a long-term, integrated approach to public communication - enabling government to communicate more effectively, responsibly, and inclusively across South Africa’s diverse communities.



