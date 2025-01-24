Exclusive: Kaye-Ann Williams to lead Netflix's African scripted content team

Netflix has announced that Kaye-Ann Williams will join the platform as director of Scripted Content, leading the sub-Saharan Africa scripted films and series team focused on African productions.

She joins Netflix from Primedia Group where she was the VP of Content.

Williams comes to Netflix as the company strengthens its investment in African storytelling.

She will oversee the team that develops and creates African original films and series for the global entertainment streaming service reporting into Ben Amadasun, vice president of Middle East & Africa Content at Netflix.

Williams, who is expected to start in February, has a career spanning more than 16 years in South Africa’s film & television industry.

Before Primedia, Williams was the head of Scripted Series and Movies at Prime Video & Amazon Studios focused on South Africa.

Her career includes a seven-year stint at MultiChoice as a commissioning editor before working her way up to the head of Independent Films and Local Productions for M-Net.

Long-term commitment to African storytelling

“I'm delighted to welcome Kaye-Ann to the team as we strengthen our long-term commitment to African storytelling," said Ben Amadasun, VP of content, Middle East & Africa.

“Kaye-Ann is a true champion of world-class storytelling and has worked with the best creative talent in South Africa, helping them to create some of the most ambitious projects on African television.

He adds, “ I look forward to working alongside her to further build on the wonderful work the team has done so far to deliver compelling stories from Africa and to nurture our many local creative partnerships.”

Since starting to invest in African productions with Queen Sono in 2020, Netflix has significantly broadened its range of local projects and partners.

Since then, Netflix’s African series and films have increased to include more local stories and partnerships with a variety of local creators and production companies including: