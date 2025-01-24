Marketing & Media Streaming
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Red Ribbon CommunicationsAFDAMultiChoiceAsk AfrikaeatbigfishBroad MediaProduct of the Year South AfricaDStv Media SalesIMC ConferenceTrend GroupOnPoint PRHoward AudioMediamarkSunshinegunHavas JohannesburgEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Exclusive: Kaye-Ann Williams to lead Netflix's African scripted content team

    24 Jan 2025
    24 Jan 2025
    Netflix has announced that Kaye-Ann Williams will join the platform as director of Scripted Content, leading the sub-Saharan Africa scripted films and series team focused on African productions.
    Netflix has announced that Kaye-Ann Williams will join the platform as director of Scripted Content, leading the sub-Saharan Africa scripted films and series team focused on African productions (Image supplied)
    Netflix has announced that Kaye-Ann Williams will join the platform as director of Scripted Content, leading the sub-Saharan Africa scripted films and series team focused on African productions (Image supplied)

    She joins Netflix from Primedia Group where she was the VP of Content.

    Williams comes to Netflix as the company strengthens its investment in African storytelling.

    She will oversee the team that develops and creates African original films and series for the global entertainment streaming service reporting into Ben Amadasun, vice president of Middle East & Africa Content at Netflix.

    Williams, who is expected to start in February, has a career spanning more than 16 years in South Africa’s film & television industry.

    Before Primedia, Williams was the head of Scripted Series and Movies at Prime Video & Amazon Studios focused on South Africa.

    Her career includes a seven-year stint at MultiChoice as a commissioning editor before working her way up to the head of Independent Films and Local Productions for M-Net.

    Long-term commitment to African storytelling

    “I'm delighted to welcome Kaye-Ann to the team as we strengthen our long-term commitment to African storytelling," said Ben Amadasun, VP of content, Middle East & Africa.

    “Kaye-Ann is a true champion of world-class storytelling and has worked with the best creative talent in South Africa, helping them to create some of the most ambitious projects on African television.

    He adds, “ I look forward to working alongside her to further build on the wonderful work the team has done so far to deliver compelling stories from Africa and to nurture our many local creative partnerships.”

    Since starting to invest in African productions with Queen Sono in 2020, Netflix has significantly broadened its range of local projects and partners.

    Since then, Netflix’s African series and films have increased to include more local stories and partnerships with a variety of local creators and production companies including:

    • The Ramaphakela siblings at Burnt Onion: Seriously Single, Disaster Holiday and How To Ruin Christmas
    • Gambit Films: Blood & Water, Unseen and Blood Legacy
    • Quizzical Pictures: Savage Beauty, iNumber Number: Jozi Gold and A Soweto Love Story
    • Mandla Dube: Silverton Siege and Heart of the Hunter
    • Jayan Moodley: The Kandasamys franchise - Trippin’ with the Kandasamys and Kandasamys: The Baby and more.

    Read more: Film, content, Primedia Group, streaming, Netflix, content production, African content
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz