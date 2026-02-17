Calling all leaplings - The ultimate once-every-four-years birthday bash is coming!

If you were born on 29 February, listen up! Kfm 94.5’s The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie is celebrating Cape Town’s rarest birthdays - those special leaplings who get to celebrate their actual birthdays only once every four years.

The campaign launched on Friday, 13 February 2026 during The Flash Drive (weekdays from 3-7pm), teasing a mysterious birthday celebration “that only happens once every four years,” sparking curiosity and excitement across the Western Cape. Now, as we head into the third week of February, leaplings still have their chance to step into the spotlight! Listeners born on 29 February are invited to enter via WhatsApp (082 945 0940) by sending their photo ID (for birth date verification), along with the area that they reside. The opportunity to be part of this special celebration is open and buzzing with anticipation.

The grand birthday celebration will be hosted by Carl Wastie, alongside Cassidy Nicholson and The Flash Drive on Kfm 94.5, at an exclusive party at Spur Restaurant on Saturday, 28 February 2026 - promising an unforgettable experience complete with great food, laughter, and that signature Spur birthday magic hosted by Carl and Cassidy.

Carl Wastie, host of The Flash Drive on Kfm 94.5 explains: "Leap Year babies are celebrated once every four years and despite the fact that they, technically get to be a little younger than all of us, they need to be celebrated every year too. My first job was Chico the Clown at the Spur so this is a full circle moment for me to celebrate those who dont see their birthday on this year's calendar. I look forward to "Leaping" for joy with our winners."

Kfm 94.5 and The Flash Drive invite anyone curious about this quirky campaign (or who knows a leapling) to tune in each weekday afternoon and join the fun. For more details, heartwarming stories, and the latest updates, visit primediaplus.com or catch The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.5 weekdays from 3-7pm.

Don’t miss out on this once-every-four-years celebration that’s full of heart, humour, and heaps of birthday magic!



