Kfm 94.5 unveils exciting additions to Galaxy KDay 2025: DJ Kent joins a stellar lineup!

The countdown to Galaxy KDay 2025 has officially begun, and Kfm 94.5 is pleased to announce that the celebrated DJ Kent will be joining an already impressive lineup of artists. This year’s festival will feature a diverse array of talent, including The Parlotones, Youngsta CPT, Appel, Karen Zoid, MiCasa, and Nasty C, ensuring an unforgettable day of music and celebration.

DJ Kent joins the Galaxy KDay lineup!

Kfm 94.5 has revealed that DJ Kent will be taking the stage at Galaxy KDay on 5 April at Meerendal Wine Estate. A prominent figure in the Western Cape music landscape, DJ Kent has long been a favourite at Kfm, consistently delivering tracks that get audiences moving. His addition to the festival lineup highlights the station’s dedication to showcasing local talent that truly connects with the community. Festival-goers can look forward to an electrifying performance as DJ Kent brings his unique sound and energy to the event.

Celebrating local talent: Breakthrough acts to be announced!

In the spirit of fostering local talent, Kfm 94.5 is proud to also announce that it will soon unveil its 'Breakthrough Acts' for Galaxy KDay 2025. These exceptional local artists have made significant strides in the Cape Town music scene, and are ready to shine on the Galaxy KDay stage. As part of the event mission of celebrating and amplifying local voices, Galaxy KDay will provide these breakthrough acts with a platform to showcase their incredible artistry and connect with fans. Stay tuned for these exciting announcements in the coming weeks!

Get ready for mall activations!

As anticipation builds for Galaxy KDay 2025, Kfm 94.5 will be hitting the malls of Cape Town throughout March! Join every weekend as Kfm 94.5 brings the KDay spirit to life at various shopping centres across the region.

1 March 2025: Tyger Valley Shopping Centre



8 March 2025: Vangate Mall



15 March 2025: Kenilworth Centre



29 March 2025: N1 City Mall

Festival-goers can look forward to exciting merchandise, ticket upgrades, and the chance to purchase tickets to the event. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to engage with Kfm and get in on the action leading up to Galaxy KDay!

The Galaxy KDay 2025 event is scheduled for Saturday, 5 April 2025, at the beautiful Meerendal Wine Estate. Gates will open at 9am, welcoming festival-goers to an exciting day of music and entertainment. Ticket options are available to suit various preferences and budgets. General Access tickets are priced at R380, while the Meerendal Experience tickets are available for R620. For those looking for a more exclusive experience, the Chill Zone tickets are offered at R780, with no under 18s allowed. Additionally, tickets can be conveniently purchased through Ticketmaster.

Join us for an unforgettable experience!

Galaxy KDay 2025 is set to be a celebration of music, community, and local talent like never before. With DJ Kent joining an already stellar lineup and The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie energising the mall activations, KFM 94.5 invites all Western Cape festival-goers to join this extraordinary event. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the magic of Galaxy KDay! For the latest updates and special announcements, tune into KFM 94.5 and visit primediaplus.com.



