CapeTalk and 702 announce winners of the 2025 Nedbank Business Ignite Awards

CapeTalk and 702 are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Nedbank Business Ignite Awards, celebrated at prestigious gala events attended by finalists, industry leaders, and representatives from Nedbank. This year’s winners, Bio-Pak and Ukuhamba, exemplify the spirit of innovation and disruption that the initiative seeks to promote within South Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Alan Shannon, executive: sales strategy and enablement at Nedbank, remarked: “Business Ignite continues to spotlight the bold visionaries who are shaping the future of entrepreneurship in South Africa. This year’s winners have demonstrated not only grit and innovation, but a fearless commitment to disrupting industries for the better. In a country that urgently needs fresh thinking and bold action, disruption is not just a trend, it’s a necessity. It is how we solve real problems, unlock economic opportunities, and build solutions that work for both businesses and society at large.

"We are incredibly proud to walk this journey with Bio-Pak and Ukuhamba and remain steadfast in our support of entrepreneurs who are rewriting the rules and redefining success. Their stories are a powerful reminder that when passion meets purpose, business becomes a force for meaningful change.”

Bio-Pak, the winner from CapeTalk, is a pioneering manufacturer of home compostable food packaging, including coffee cups, lids, and cartons. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in their core offering of plastic-free packaging made from renewable plant-based materials that naturally break down in home compost environments. By challenging the dominance of traditional plastic and PLA-lined packaging, Bio-Pak provides consumers with genuinely compostable solutions while educating clients on responsible disposal practices.

Ukuhamba, the winner from 702, is revolutionising the prosthetics industry by utilising cutting-edge technologies to produce high-quality, affordable, and custom-made prosthetics and orthotics for amputees and individuals with disabilities. By using recycled plastic bottles and advanced 3D printing techniques, Ukuhamba addresses the inaccessibility of traditional prosthetics in South Africa, making them lighter, more flexible, and significantly more affordable. Their innovative approach not only enhances the quality of life for users but also promotes sustainability by repurposing waste materials.

Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting, emphasised the significance of the winners, stating: “The remarkable achievements of Bio-Pak and Ukuhamba highlight the extraordinary potential of South African entrepreneurs to drive real change. Their innovative solutions not only tackle critical societal challenges but also serve as a powerful call to action for others to harness creativity and resilience in their own journeys. We celebrate their success and eagerly anticipate the profound impact they will continue to make on our economy.”

The Nedbank Business Ignite initiative remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs who are not only participating in the market but are actively transforming it. In honouring the accomplishments of Bio-Pak and Ukuhamba, we encourage South African businesses to champion innovation and contribute to transformative change in our economy.



