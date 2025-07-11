Marketing & Media Marketing
    Leading the charge: Dentsu secures elite Google Partner status

    Dentsu has been officially recognised as a Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner in Africa, an achievement that places the agency in a class of its own across the continent.
    Issued by Dentsu
    11 Jul 2025
    11 Jul 2025
    Leading the charge: Dentsu secures elite Google Partner status

    This strategic partnership grants dentsu exclusive access to Google’s most advanced tools, insights and support, capabilities typically reserved for a select few. For brands, this means accelerated innovation, smarter campaigns and more measurable performance.

    What it means for our clients

    • Exclusive access to advanced tools
      Clients have exclusive access to Google's most advanced marketing tools, enabling faster innovation and deeper market insights for a competitive edge.

    • Smarter, more measurable campaigns
      Clients can expect highly targeted, integrated, and optimised campaigns that deliver maximised ROI and clear, measurable results on their digital marketing spend.

    • Enhanced expertise and support
      Dentsu's teams gain unparalleled expertise directly from Google, ensuring world-class service and strategic guidance tailored to African markets.

    More than just a badge

    This certification is a clear reflection of dentsu’s ongoing commitment to future focused marketing, rooted in trust, innovation and performance.

    “This isn’t just a badge, it’s a signal to the market that we are equipped to lead in a new era of digital marketing,” said Megan du Toit, AdTech lead and solutions design at dentsu. “We’re proud to bring this level of capability to our clients across Africa.”

    A first for the region

    Dentsu is currently the only media agency in Sub-Saharan Africa to hold full Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner status.

    While many agencies possess basic certifications, this advanced designation, spanning sales, implementation and strategic support firmly sets dentsu apart.

    It’s not just a milestone for the agency, it’s a signal to the industry: Africa is ready for world-class digital marketing, and dentsu is leading the charge.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
