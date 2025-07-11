Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Account Executive Robertsville, Johannesburg
- Junior - Mid-weight Event/Activation Account/Project Manager Johannesburg
- New Business Account Executive Cape Town
- Production and Operations Manager - Design and Display Industry Johannesburg
Black Crown launches Afrobeatanical track
In less than two weeks, the song – Be Sure, featuring the lyrics and vocals of Ama Gaisie, has already broken into the charts of 34 African countries.
Candice van den Bosch, brand director of Black Crown explains,” We produced an Afrobeats track using Plantwave sound device technology with the bed music composed from the plants of African botanicals, associated with our gin ’n tonics.”
From juniper, rosemary, and citrus, to name a few, they created a world first, Afrobeatanicals or Gin ‘n Phonics.
Most calming
Scientifically, Afrobeats is one of the most calming genres. It typically ranges between 95 to 110 BPM (beats per minute).
A 2019 study found that moderate tempo music lowered perceived stress by up to 46%, compared to silence or high-BPM tracks.
South Africa is one of the most stressful countries on the planet.
We rank 69 out of 71 in terms of being a distressed nation, with one in three South Africans experiencing excessive, daily work stress, and two-thirds have experienced burnout.
Van den Bosch, says, “As the brand for the creator, we advocate for our audience to ‘Put your Crown on Ice’, to push pause on the daily grind and stresses associated with being always, always-on.’
Be Sure milestones
- New release - 34 African Countries - Apple Music
- Top 10 - Spotify Africa
- Play-listed on five South African radio stations
- Trace Exclusive - Africa's largest music channel (250m reach across Africa)
Related
Cindy Rose to lead WPP as new CEO 3 hours Warc signals potential renaissance for programmatic advertising 4 hours #BehindtheCampaign: The Street Store’s Sustainable Disclaimer to fast fashion 2 days Nigerian executive joins ICC's global marketing commission leadership 2 days Joe Public and The Odd Number's young creatives on Young Guns 23 jury 2 days Marketers make their voices heard, as Agency Scope participation almost quadruples 3 days