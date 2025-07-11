Black Crown launches Afrobeatanical track

Black Crown’s (SAB brand of African crafted gin and tonic) has launched Afrobeatanical' a track composed from literal sounds of African botanicals.

Black Crown’s 'Afrobeatanicals' track, Be Sure’, featuring Ama Gaisie (Image supplied)

In less than two weeks, the song – Be Sure, featuring the lyrics and vocals of Ama Gaisie, has already broken into the charts of 34 African countries.

Candice van den Bosch, brand director of Black Crown explains,” We produced an Afrobeats track using Plantwave sound device technology with the bed music composed from the plants of African botanicals, associated with our gin ’n tonics.”

From juniper, rosemary, and citrus, to name a few, they created a world first, Afrobeatanicals or Gin ‘n Phonics.

Most calming

Scientifically, Afrobeats is one of the most calming genres. It typically ranges between 95 to 110 BPM (beats per minute).

A 2019 study found that moderate tempo music lowered perceived stress by up to 46%, compared to silence or high-BPM tracks.

South Africa is one of the most stressful countries on the planet.

We rank 69 out of 71 in terms of being a distressed nation, with one in three South Africans experiencing excessive, daily work stress, and two-thirds have experienced burnout.

Van den Bosch, says, “As the brand for the creator, we advocate for our audience to ‘Put your Crown on Ice’, to push pause on the daily grind and stresses associated with being always, always-on.’

Be Sure milestones