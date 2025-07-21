WPRD2025 | Tin Can PR's Kisha Reader-Bain: PR the thread that weaves connection across the fabric of society

In a world defined by noise, division, and algorithmically stoked outrage, it’s easy to forget the quiet superpower of PR: connection. Real connection. Not just between brands and audiences, but between seemingly opposing forces, corporate and community, policy and people, data and empathy.

Tin Can's Kisha Reader-Bain says PR is the thread that weaves connection across the fabric of society (Image supplied)

That’s why this year’s World PR Day theme, Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation, hits home.

Because in Africa, we don’t talk about polarisation as a theory, we live it. And those of us in PR are often the ones holding the string between the two tin cans, trying to make sure both ends of the line are still listening.

At Tin Can PR, we’ve been doing this for decades, building brands, amplifying voices, and, yes, holding that metaphorical tin can to help people hear one another.

We're a proudly independent, Cape Town-based consultancy working across the lifestyle, consumer, legal, education, health, spirits, and public sectors.

We specialise in earned influence. Not just in the media sense, but in the trust sense.

From drops that spark conversation in overlooked places, to helping law firms humanise access to justice, we’re drawn to the tension between commerce and cause. Because that’s where the work is most meaningful.

PR has changed, and so have we

When I started in this industry 20 years ago, PR was often viewed as the glossy afterthought.

We were the clean-up crew, called in after the ad budget was spent or the crisis had already made headlines.

Today, we sit at the table from the start, alongside brand strategists, media planners, digital teams, and C-suite executives, because connection is no longer a ‘nice to have’. It’s a business imperative.

Our industry has evolved from gatekeeping journalists’ inboxes to shaping multi-platform, multi-stakeholder narratives.

The earned media model has grown teeth: content must be credible, campaigns must be accountable, and PR must walk the line between speaking the language of business, news and consumers.

That evolution is still ongoing, and in Africa, it’s especially charged with possibility.

The power of being connected

Connection isn’t just an output of our work; it’s the ethos.

PR is one of the few disciplines that still insists on understanding context, nuance, and consequence. It’s why we’re able to navigate polarised spaces because we’re not in it for the clicks; we’re in it for the conversation.

And connection means more than just media mentions.

It’s about connecting people to purpose, communities to information, and brands to the cultural moment.

It means showing up with cultural intelligence, listening before speaking, and translating complexity into clarity.

PR’s role in shaping society, business, and governance

In Africa, the line between corporate citizenship and social impact is thinner than ever. PR plays a vital role in navigating that space, helping brands not just say the right thing, but do the right thing.

From influencing public discourse to translating policy into people-speak, the best comms work today is both strategic and social.

At Tin Can, we’ve worked on issues as diverse as youth unemployment, alcohol responsibility, food insecurity, and conservation. What ties it all together is a deep belief that earned visibility must lead to earned value for the brand and for society.

The media ecosystem still matters

Bizcommunity and platforms like it remain a crucial part of this ecosystem.

They’re where we pressure-test narratives, elevate local excellence, and challenge our clients to be more than just visible but to be valuable.

In an era where everything is content, credible editorial is gold.

What we’re most proud of

Our biggest win isn’t an award or a campaign.

It is relevance.

Staying values-led and independent while working with some of the country’s most powerful brands.

Remaining connected to the community and the boardroom. That’s not just PR, it’s purpose in action.

Because ultimately, PR is the thread that weaves connection across the fabric of society.

And that thread, when held with integrity, is what holds the bridge together.