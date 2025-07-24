South Africans can now invest in Apple and Tesla with Luno's new tokenised stocks

Luno is removing the barriers that have long prevented South Africans from easily accessing global markets. By launching tokenised stocks and ETFs next month, the crypto platform is offering a solution that simplifies and democratises investing in over 60 of the world’s top companies – all in rands, with no forex fees or delays.

Source: Supplied. Christo de Wit, country manager for South Africa at Luno.

This first-of-its-kind offering in South Africa enables Luno customers to invest in the largest global equities like Apple, Alphabet, NVIDIA, and the S&P 500, using South African rands without the restrictions of US market trading hours.

"Until now, access to global financial markets has been locked behind red tape and legacy systems," said Christo de Wit, country manager for South Africa at Luno. "With tokenised stocks, we're offering South African investors easy access to global investments any time of the day or night."

This positions Luno as a global frontrunner in tokenised stocks. While major international exchanges have launched similar offerings in recent weeks, Luno is the first to pioneer this for African markets.

A breakthrough in financial access

Luno is addressing challenges faced by investors in emerging markets, where multiple layers of fees, significant waiting times, and complex processes often limit traditional investment options. By offering tokenised stocks, Luno removes these barriers while maintaining security and regulatory compliance.

Customers can buy Luno’s tokenised stocks directly in rand, without needing to convert foreign currency or pay foreign-exchange fees. Instant settlement is also available, with no lock-in periods, meaning assets remain liquid.

Additionally, investors can access tokenised fractional shares from as little as R20 in the world's most valuable companies. Instead of paying almost R4,000 for an Apple share, for instance, you can buy just a portion, making global investing affordable for all South Africans.

“The introduction of tokenised stocks builds on Luno's mission to create a fairer, more inclusive financial system, one built for the modern African investor,” explains de Wit.

How tokenised stocks work

The tokenised assets are fully backed by real shares held in regulated custody through Luno's integration with global partners, including Kraken's xStocks and Backed Finance, ensuring trusted infrastructure for users.

Tokenised stocks represent digital versions of traditional shares, allowing investors to buy and sell portions of companies through blockchain technology.

"This represents a fundamental shift in how we think about investing," explained de Wit. "We're not just digitising old processes – we're reimagining what's possible when you combine improved technology with investor needs."

Tokenised stocks will be available to customers in South Africa, with plans to expand to Nigeria and other African markets.