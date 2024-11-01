Bitcoin hits record $100k as Luno unveils largest crypto asset addition

Bitcoin set a new all-time high of $100k on Luno this morning.

Source: Pexels.

The market cap leader is up more than 40% since the US elections, with President Trump having made a number of pro-crypto statements during campaigning. Further positive crypto headlines and appointments in the US preceded the cryptocurrency breaching $100,000, which is a key milestone for crypto investors.

For investors looking to cast the net wider, Luno has now added six more crypto investment options to its platform - the largest batch launch in the company’s history. The listing follows a stringent process to evaluate whether the assets qualify for Luno’s platform.

Christo de Wit, country manager for South Africa at Luno, says, “In 2023, just six assets were listed on Luno, and these had been added over 10 years. There are now 33 available on the platform, having added 17 assets in 2024 so far. As the industry matures, reliable data is more readily available that allows us to assess and add new digital assets faster.”

De Wit says that the stringent process followed by Luno is designed to ensure that crypto assets available to our customers meet high standards.

“Luno’s discerning approach to assets offered to customers has served us well - all assets listed on our platform must comply with stringent legal, risk and technical security criteria.

"Digital assets are required to demonstrate liquidity and stability requirements. They must meet robust governance criteria and undergo thorough audits before being launched,” he says.

The six new coins are:

Hedera (HBAR)

Immutable X (IMX)

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Arbitrum (ARB)

Optimism (OP)

Apecoin (APE)