Prescient expands ETF offerings on JSE

Prescient Investment Management has announced the listing of its Prescient Global Income Provider Feeder Actively Managed ETF (AMETF) on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under the share code PREGIP.

Source: Pexels.

Prescient Investment Management is a leading fund manager that specialises in portfolio and risk management, managing money on behalf of retirement funds, medical-aid schemes, corporate entities, trusts, and individuals.

The Prescient Global Income Provider AMETF is a low-risk instrument that offers stable returns without exposing investors to excessive risk or volatility. One of the most notable features of Prescient’s latest AMETF is its strong focus on global diversification.

The fund taps into a broad universe of income-generating assets, spanning from US Treasuries to corporate bonds and emerging market instruments.

“This fixed-income AMETF is specifically designed to outperform traditional money market funds while minimising risk, making it an ideal product for conservative investors.

"It provides an offshore solution that delivers consistent income, capital preservation, and enhanced yield opportunities amid a high-interest rate environment,” said Henk Kotze, head of cash and income at Prescient Investment Management.

Prescient Investment Management offers a nuanced portfolio construction process to ensure optimal asset allocation. By using a systematic, evidence-based investment philosophy, the firm actively works to protect investor interest and manage risks.

“Our strategy is based on asset allocation. By focusing on this, we ensure that the ETF provides the best risk-adjusted returns possible while maintaining the strong capital preservation our clients expect,” concludes Kotze.

“The growing appeal of ETFs, particularly in fixed-income assets, reflects a broader shift among investors towards products that offer both stability and yield in uncertain economic times.

"The JSE’s ETF ecosystem continues to expand, and the numerous issuances across 2024 are evidence of their growing popularity and demand among South African investors,” said Adèle Hattingh, Manager: Business Development and Exchange Traded Products at the JSE.

The new addition of the Prescient Global Income Provider AMETF increases the number of these instruments listed on the JSE to 117 with a market cap of R192bn.