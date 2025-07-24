BehindtheSelfie: Konica Minolta's marketing leader, Ntombie Dlamini

Ntombie Dlamini is the Marketing Manager at Konica Minolta South Africa, a company known for its smart workplace technology and digital print solutions. With over a decade of experience, she brings a purposeful, people-centred approach to marketing and communication.

Ntombie Dlamini.

What are three things you would like people to know about you?

I’m a strong, purpose-driven woman who values independence and growth. Whether it's in my career, personal goals, or daily life, I believe in showing up fully and pushing forward - even when it’s hard. Being a mother is one of my greatest joys and responsibilities. I strive to lead by example, raising my son with love, resilience, and faith at the center of my home. My Christian faith grounds me, and the kitchen is where I pour love into others. I find peace and purpose in cooking, and I see both food and faith as ways to connect, nurture, and serve.

Describe your career up to this point in two sentences.

I’ve worked for over 10 years, beginning as a personal assistant and growing into my current role as a marketing manager. Strong mentorship and my drive to learn and challenge myself have been key to my growth and success.

What do you think are the three most important factors to consider when working with people?

I think treating people with genuine respect is really important, it helps build trust.

Open and honest communication is something I always value because it helps everyone feel heard.

Showing empathy and trying to see things from others’ perspectives helps create a positive team vibe.

What are your desert island picks? (Film, song, book)

My desert island film pick would be Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson.

Choosing just one song is almost impossible because I love music so much! - So I’d probably go with an album instead! My pick would be Maverick City, because their music lifts my spirit every time.

I’d choose Dare to Lead by Brené Brown as my desert island book. It teaches the importance of courage, vulnerability, and authentic leadership—reminding me that real strength comes from being brave enough to show up as your true self.

What do you consider to be the most important component of a successful marketing campaign?

The most important component of a successful marketing campaign is understanding and connecting with the target audience. Without truly knowing their needs, preferences, and pain points, even the most creative campaign can miss the mark.

From there, crafting a clear, consistent message that resonates and choosing the right channels to deliver it, ensures the campaign drives engagement and achieves measurable results.

If you could get a redo on your career, what is one thing you would do differently?

If I could redo my career, I would make it a priority to actively share my ideas and insights from the start, knowing that diverse perspectives drive innovation and meaningful progress. Speaking up not only contributes to better solutions but also builds confidence and leadership over time.

What’s one thing people get wrong with social media marketing?

One common misconception about social media marketing is that it’s just about posting frequently or going viral. In reality, it’s about building authentic relationships with your audience through consistent, meaningful engagement and delivering valuable content that aligns with your brand’s goals. Success requires strategy, listening and adaptation.

Who/what inspires you?

I’m inspired by people who lead with authenticity and resilience, those who stay true to their values while navigating challenges / life. Whether it’s a mentor, a leader like Michelle Obama, or everyday individuals making a positive impact. Dedication to growth and kindness motivates me to be my best self every day.