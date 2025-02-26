All the latest packaging and printing trends at Propak Africa and co-located shows

Packaging and printing play a critical role in South Africa’s economy, supporting industries from retail to agriculture and manufacturing. Businesses are increasingly seeking smarter, more efficient ways to reduce costs, improve environmental responsibility, and meet shifting consumer demands. Industry trends such as automation, digitisation, and the increasing demand for sustainable solutions are transforming the local packaging and print industries. All the latest global trends making waves in packaging and printing will be highlighted at Propak Africa and co-located shows the GAPP Print Expo, Pro-Label Expo, Pro-Plas Expo, and FoodPro Expo, taking place in Johannesburg from 11 to 14 March.

Visitors to the exhibition will experience a myriad of new innovations, products, services, solutions, technologies and world leading breakthroughs from local and international industry players.

The packaging industry is at a crucial stage, where sustainability and efficiency are no longer optional but essential. Company’s such as Konica Minolta South Africa will demonstrate how digital print solutions can drive packaging innovation and empower businesses to stay ahead by improving production speed, reducing waste, and meeting the highest quality standards.

New sustainable label solutions from CCL Label offer a premium look and feel while being recyclable. New generation In-Mould Labels (IML) are directly moulded into the container during the manufacturing process. This method eliminates the need for adhesive application, resulting in a label that is highly durable, resistant to wear, and seamlessly integrated with the container, and also aids in the recycling of the product by eliminating the need to remove sticky labels before recycling.

Other sustainable innovations are taking place in UV LED curing systems which can now reduce volatile organic compounds and ozone emissions and eliminate mercury pollution. These new SuperCure and Ultra Cure series from Litho Sales and Label outperform traditional UV LED systems and offer unmatched efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

Short print runs and on-demand packaging is growing in popularity as producers and brand managers manage increasingly diverse product portfolios. Promotional and event-based packaging is increasing in popularity as brands try to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. New digital capabilities from S&N Labels on the Bidvest Packaging stand, allows for full-colour, short print runs while minimising costs on plates. These new digital solutions offer quick turnarounds and cost-effective solutions for smaller print volumes.

The latest AI-driven features in printing equipment that can streamline everything from job changeovers to quality control will be on display from NSI Lebel and Pack. A key differentiator is the company’s focus on innovative digital applications that give businesses the competitive edge needed to thrive, offering them flexibility, less human error and material waste.

Regulatory changes

New regulatory changes also require companies to update packaging or labelling information, necessitating new packaging and printing runs. Packaging is also no longer just about protecting pack contents, but more and more becoming about advertising, informing, and marketing brands to customers through design, customisation, QR codes and packaging materials usage. Producers can verify and validate barcodes and reduce product chargebacks and rejections with S&N Labels Printronix’s Online Data Validation, which ensures accuracy and improves efficiency.

For the growing food and beverage industry USS Pactech will exhibit its PE Labellers – Modular SL Labeller with patented Simple-Cut roll-fed labelling station for the beverage industry and the Wipotec track and trace for GS1 barcodes using 2D product codes.

New opportunities in logistics, inventory management and supply chain transparency are becoming possible with new speciality pouches from CCL Label with radio-frequency identification(RFID) chips, enabling intelligent tracking and product monitoring across the entire lifecycle of the product. These new speciality pouches are also made from mono-material for enhanced recyclability.

Launch of new products

Many print and labelling companies will take the opportunity offered by the shows to launch new products into the local market. Visitors to the show will be the first to see these new product innovations and technologies in South Africa. Filmatic Packaging Systems will introduce its new Deco Rolfed Labelling Machine, which sets new standards for accuracy, efficiency, and versatility in labelling applications.

REA South Africa will showcase the company’s new high-performance inkjet printing solutions and Rea Verify barcode and label verification technology exhibiting the VeriCube, VerMax Inline and PC Scan technologies and the new Inline and Mobile Code Verification ensuring 100% compliance and traceability.

Knowledge sharing and industry insights

In addition to the trends and innovations on display, visitors to the shows will be able to hear from many industry experts at four days of complimentary seminars by industry leaders on various pertinent industry topics. Traceability is a fundamental requirement for the packaging industry, driven by evolving global regulations and consumer demand for transparency. Through the strategic application of advanced technologies, such as IoT-driven platforms, RFID, and intelligent labelling, businesses can stay compliant while enhancing sustainability and efficiency.

Seminar visitors will have the opportunity to hear from Synertech programme manager, Rob Penney, about ‘Sustainable Track and Trace for the Packaging Industry'. The talk will include information on key successful traceability systems, critical tracking events(CTEs) like production, distribution and usage, and key data elements (KDEs), such as timestamps, batch numbers, and locations.

Paper packaging participants will have the opportunity to hear about a new industry initiative to develop a South African standard for environmental labelling. CEO of Fibre Circle will share details of the initiative that aims to develop a standard for the repulpability and recyclability of paper packaging. In addition, head of sustainability and communications for CCL Label, Marika Knorr, will share the ‘Latest Trends in Sustainable Labels and Innovations in Packaging'.

Propak Africa and co-located shows will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, from 11 to 14 March 2025. This year’s event will be more than double the size of the 2022 event with over 500 exhibitors, and will display thousands of new products, technologies and services. Visitors should not miss the opportunity to experience all the latest industry trends under one roof.



