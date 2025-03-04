Hear from leading packaging industry specialists at Propak Africa 2025

More than 500 local and international exhibitors will converge on the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, for Propak Africa 2025 taking place from 11-14 March. In addition to the new innovations and technologies on display, the event offers visitors the opportunity to hear from leading industry experts in the packaging, plastics, print, labelling and food processing sectors about the latest trends, developments, innovations and best practise case studies. Visitors to the show benefit from the accompanying seminars and conferences bringing together the best minds in the packaging sector to share their knowledge and experience.

This year’s seminars are particularly important as the packaging industry continues the shift towards sustainable packaging solutions and producers and consumers embrace new biodegradable materials, recycling initiatives and innovative design approaches. Attendees will be able to learn about innovative speciality PET solutions for high-performance packaging in the wine and cosmetic market; the latest sustainable packaging solutions for a greener tomorrow; Bio-based and enhanced recycling technologies shaping the future of PET; the development of a collection and recycling value chain for cartons in South Africa as well as adhesive technologies that support recycling and reduce carbon footprint.

Participants in the food processing sector will learn about practical approaches to hygienic design and food safety; the latest in pneumatic dense phase conveyer systems, as well as how to optimise energy and labour efficiency in ready meal, sauce and beverage production. In partnership with Printing SA, the GAPP Print Seminar Theatre Programme will focus on the print sector. Speakers will discuss industry trends, and new products, technology and innovations within the printing and design industry in 2025 and beyond.

The complimentary Theatre Seminar Programmes will run for the full duration of the Propak Africa 2025 exhibition. Reflecting the show’s themed days, the diverse programme will include topics such as industry innovations and technologies, recyclability and sustainability, and the recognition of local excellence, amongst others.

The Future Pack National Conference 2025, hosted by the Institute of Packaging SA, will take place from 11-13 March, alongside Propak Africa 2025. The 3 half-day event will focus on Confronting Changing Global Packaging Challenges and includes topics around innovations and developments in packaging materials and technology, EPR regulations in South Africa and packaging for safe food. Attendees will be able to maximise their Propak Africa experience by attending morning conference sessions for expert insights and networking and then being able to explore the exhibition halls in the afternoons.

Propak Africa, together with co-located shows Pro-Plas Expo, The GAPP Print Expo, FoodPro Expo, and Pro-Label Expo, will display thousands of new products, technologies and services across the packaging, plastics, print, food processing labelling sectors.

Visitors can opt-in to the OneMatch Business Networking Tool when registering to attend, which enables the scheduling of one-on-one meetings with suppliers they want to connect with at the show. Additionally, the new WhatsApp Concierge Service at Propak Africa provides on-demand event information and live chat functionality for quick assistance, ensuring a smoother and more efficient visitor experience. Attendees are able to elevate their experience by registering as a Diamond Label Visitor and receiving exclusive benefits designed for those who want the executive touch.

Propak Africa 2025 is supported by The Institute of Packaging SA, Packaging SA, Plastics SA, and Printing SA. For more information and to register to attend, visit www.propakafrica.co.za.



