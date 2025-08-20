New executive head for Reddam House Helderfontein

Brian Armitage has been appointed the new executive head of Reddam House Helderfontein, which is a member of the Inspired Education Group.

Armitage joins Reddam House Helderfontein with a solid background in educational leadership, having most recently served as Deputy Headmaster of Student Affairs at St Peter’s College. Known for his collaborative leadership style and strong strategic vision, Armitage is celebrated for driving student wellness, fostering inclusive school culture and championing innovation in education.

Ravi Nadasen, CEO of Inspired Education Group Africa and the Middle East, says, “Brian brings with him not only a wealth of experience but a deep alignment with the values of Inspired schools. His focus on emotional intelligence, student development, and strategic leadership will be instrumental in the next chapter of Reddam House Helderfontein’s growth.”

“My vision is to create a school environment where every student and staff member feels genuinely valued, included, and empowered," says Armitage.

"I want Reddam House Helderfontein to be known for nurturing self-confidence, developing character, and delivering a values-based education of the highest quality. My aim is for us to be the school of choice for families and the most sought-after place of employment for educators.”