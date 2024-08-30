WomensMonth: Catherine Raw’s educational journey and leadership at Reddam House Ballito

Catherine Raw started her journey in education in 1986 as a Dramatic Arts teacher. Some highlights of her educational journey include the position of principal at Westville Girls’ High School, chief examiner for the National Senior Certificate for Dramatic Arts, first place in KwaZulu-Natal in the National Teaching Awards 2017 for Excellence in Secondary School Leadership, executive member of the South African Girls’ Schools Organisation (Sagsa) and director of the Cross Cultural Leadership Program run by the World Leading Schools Association (WLSA).

Catherine Raw

She joined the Inspired Education Group in October 2018 to open Reddam House Ballito.

Your career in education spans over three decades. What inspired you to pursue this path, starting as a dramatic arts teacher?

My grandmother, who was an important part of my growing up, was a teacher. I saw how much she enjoyed teaching and the pride she took in the achievements of her students.

She was a mathematics and English teacher and often was involved in directing productions or writing plays for her students. She has inspired me in my personal and professional life.

As a former principal and current leader at Reddam House Ballito, what are some of the most significant challenges you've faced, and how did you address them?

Education is in constant flux with new ideas, techniques and philosophies. Many think that a different tool will solve educational problems. The challenge is to ensure that, while recognising the importance and value of new developments, the time and care are given to all students to allow them to flourish. No tool can replace the nurture and interest of a teacher in a student.

You’ve attended numerous national and international conferences. What trends or insights from these experiences have most influenced your approach to education?

It has been wonderful to be exposed to the variety of systems and approaches to education. Teachers need to continue their own education journey if they want to remain relevant.

As the head of a school, I need to inspire my staff to continue their growth.

One of the most inspirational ideas from the Scandinavian countries is that the ‘Best school is the closest school’. It would be wonderful if the level of education was equal across schools in South Africa so that every student had access to an excellent education.

What advice would you give to aspiring educators who want to make a meaningful impact in their schools and communities?

Make the student central to your teaching. Find what motivates each student and tap into that to help them develop a passion for their learning.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, how do you reflect on your journey as a woman in educational leadership?

I have been extraordinarily lucky in my journey. Older women have mentored me in my teaching and as a leader. We learn so much from those who have lived through the experience of teaching and leadership.

What message do you have for young women aspiring to leadership roles in education?

Your career is hugely important in your life. Give it the attention and care you would a relationship.

How can the education sector better support and empower women in leadership positions?

Women need to support women. We need to harness those who are towards the end of their careers to grow a new generation of leaders.