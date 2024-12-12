From local is lekker to hyper-localisation: Township consumer trends to watch this festive season

As the festive season kicks off and Christmas approaches, South Africa’s township residents—boasting a staggering R900bn in spending power—are preparing to celebrate in style. Beneath the holiday cheer lies a dynamic and evolving consumer landscape that holds valuable lessons for brands looking to resonate with this influential market.

Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist, Rogerwilco, takes a look at township consumer trends

The Township Customer Experience (CX) Report, compiled by Africa’s largest B Corp-certified marketing agency Rogerwilco in partnership with Field & Insights Africa, reveals that trust, authenticity and hyper-local engagement are the hallmarks of successful brand interactions within townships.

As the season of giving unfolds, these factors become even more crucial as township consumers prioritise meaningful connections and personalisation in their purchasing decisions.

Trust: The cornerstone of festive shopping

For township consumers, trust is paramount when choosing brands—whether through a neighbour’s recommendation or confidence in a brand’s digital presence.

Word of mouth and television remain the top channels for brand discovery, with 28% of respondents citing these as their primary sources.

Social media follows closely at 27%, reflecting its growing influence in shaping consumer behaviour.

According to Meltwater’s 2024 South African Digital & Social Media Statistics, the country has an estimated 26 million social media users, representing 42.8% of the population.

Luigi Ferrini, chief customer officer at Tiger Brands, highlights how his company has adapted to these trends, “Local and regional radio in vernacular languages have also been effective in engaging and resonating with our shoppers.

“The rise of social commerce has further connected us with younger generations on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.”

Additionally the 2024 Township CX report reveals that 41% of township consumers feel that brand inactivity on social media undermines trust.

For brands, the festive season is an opportunity to engage authentically with kasi consumers and demonstrate their commitment to building long-term relationships.

With streaming platforms like SABC+, Netflix, Showmax, and even YouTube transforming entertainment consumption in townships, an omnichannel approach that bridges TV, digital and social media is essential for brands to connect with their audience across platforms.

Hyper-local innovation: a must for township success

Township economies thrive on a “local is lekker” ethos, a trend we have been closely monitoring since we started compiling the report four years ago.

This year, we’re seeing a more nuanced shift: hyper-localisation. Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward brands that reflect their immediate communities.

Consistent across all provinces, 19% of respondents cited price as a key factor in choosing township brands, while 18% valued the unique appeal of locally crafted products.

As the holiday season brings a surge in spending, this preference for hyper-local strategies is expected to strengthen.

Spaza shop owners, for instance, embody this innovation by repackaging goods into smaller, more affordable quantities—an approach that resonates deeply with cost-conscious consumers.

From Soweto to Soshanguve, Mangaung to Mitchell’s Plain, South Africa’s townships each have a distinct character, shaped by their unique histories, cultures and economic dynamics.

Brands must acknowledge this diversity because no two townships are alike, and a one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t work.

Instead, bespoke strategies, such as partnerships with spaza shops and culturally relevant marketing campaigns, are essential to capturing the attention of township consumers.

E-commerce and last-mile solutions

The festive period amplifies demand for convenience and affordability, fuelling the growth of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services.

The 2024 Township CX report states that 40% of township residents shopped online in 2024, up from 30% in 2022.

Despite this growth, barriers such as unreliable internet and high data costs persist.

Local delivery platforms like KasiD and Delivery Ka Speed address these challenges by offering township-specific solutions, such as cash payment options and smaller delivery zones.

Brands can partner with these types of services to ensure their products are accessible during the holiday rush, offering affordable delivery rates to bridge the gap between online and offline shopping experiences.

Innovative payment solutions: unlocking financial flexibility

For kasi consumers, festive shopping often involves balancing aspirations with limited budgets.

As e-commerce gains traction, payment solutions like buy now, pay later (BNPL) have become a lifeline for expanding consumer access.

Vusi Vokwana, founder and CEO of Kasi Catalyst, BNPL resonates with township shoppers because it mirrors the traditional lay-bye system, which allows purchases to be planned over time.

“The financial systems that form the framework of these solutions haven’t caught up with the realities of township markets,” explains Vokwana, noting that 65% of township residents lack access to credit cards.

Brands and fintech providers have a significant opportunity to collaborate on inclusive payment systems that bypass conventional credit criteria.

These innovations empower consumers and build brand loyalty by aligning with the financial realities of township economies.

The emotional power of authenticity

Township consumers are looking for more than just products, they’re drawn to brands that share their values and respect their communities.

As entrepreneur Miles Kubheka, CEO of Wakanda and Gcwalisa, puts it, “It boils down to dignity and treating people with respect.”

During the festive season, a time of heightened emotional connection, brands that engage authentically and incorporate community-driven storytelling into their campaigns will resonate deeply.

Township shoppers are discerning, and inauthentic attempts to engage often backfire. Genuine understanding and respect are key to fostering trust and loyalty.

The township is everywhere

Townships are not just economic hubs—they are cultural powerhouses shaping trends far beyond their geographic boundaries.

This festive season, brands that prioritise trust, authenticity, and hyper-local strategies will capture the hearts of kasi consumers and establish lasting relationships that extend into the new year.

As we celebrate the vibrant spirit of South Africa’s townships, let’s remember that the real gift lies in understanding and connecting with these communities on their terms.

After all, the township is everywhere.