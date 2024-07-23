Subscribe & Follow
CMOs: How to get the best out of agencies
The dynamic between a CMO and their agency is among the most essential partnerships in driving impactful marketing results. Like any relationship, it requires mutual effort, respect, and a shared commitment to success. A strong client-agency partnership is about more than meeting deadlines or delivering campaigns - it's about creating a collaborative environment where both sides thrive and achieve their best work.
This newsletter offers practical, no-nonsense tips to help you and your agency get the most out of each other. When your relationship works, the impact on your marketing success can be transformative.
1. Remember: Agencies are human
People run agencies. They will make mistakes, they won’t always be perfect, and yes, you might meet the occasional narcissist. However, the key to success lies in being open and honest with the agency’s leadership. Over time, this helps you attract and retain the best talent for your account.
2. Exercise patience
Be patient. Avoid becoming the CMO who micromanages, drives unnecessary anxiety into the team, and calls for a re-pitch after a year. Some of the most successful agency-client relationships last 5, 10, or even 30 years. Be the person who recognises this business is built on human relationships.
3. Don’t chase every new technology
Each year brings a new wave of technological trends. Remember: only some things are as transformative as they seem.
Please take the time when you're able to adopt new technologies.
4. Embrace collaboration
Please allow your agency to collaborate with external partners when needed. Agencies don’t have all the answers, and collaboration often leads to more innovative solutions.
5. Set ambitious goals
Push your agency to aim high with big, bold ambitions. If you fail, it’s okay - you tried.
6. Build deep relationships
Strong relationships with key individuals at your agency lead to better work and longer-term success.
7. Keep politics out of the partnership
Don’t let your organisation's internal politics seep into your relationship with the agency. Treat your agency as a strategic partner rather than a supplier. Their creativity and expertise are critical to your success. You kill agencies and staff if you bring toxic traits into the account. It's hard to avoid this. Just try!
8. Know what belongs in-house
Certain functional aspects of marketing, such as community management, basic media buying, and display ad creation, are best handled in-house.
9. Set meaningful KPIs
Performance metrics are essential, but they must be realistic and outcome-focused.
10. Conduct quarterly reviews
Regular reviews are vital for alignment, but they shouldn’t feel like going to court.
Remember: Don’t pass that down to the agency if your CEO pressures you. As the CMO, it’s your responsibility to manage expectations and protect your agency from unnecessary heat. Crushing them with blame only leads to resentment and subpar work.
11. Foster long-term partnerships
Some of the best agency-client relationships are built over decades. Agencies like Team One, Los Angeles, which has worked with Lexus and Toyota for over 50 years, show the power of long-term collaboration.
12. Say thank you
Gratitude goes a long way in fostering goodwill and motivation.
Final thoughts
Unfortunately, you won't be able to do this alone. As a CMO, your agency is your most important ally in achieving bold and transformative goals.
By Shaune Jordaan
Founder Hoorah
About Shaune JordaanShaune Jordaan is the co-founder and chief commercial officer at Hoorah Digital. He is passionate about delivering world class results to brands and building a digital culture that drives change. He is the former co-founder/CEO of an award winning performance digital agency with an extensive global client list. He's worked extensively across the globe, growing digital portfolios and leading digital transformation. He is one of Africa's most experienced digital leaders.
