CMOs: How to get the best out of agencies

A CMO guide:

The dynamic between a CMO and their agency is among the most essential partnerships in driving impactful marketing results. Like any relationship, it requires mutual effort, respect, and a shared commitment to success. A strong client-agency partnership is about more than meeting deadlines or delivering campaigns - it's about creating a collaborative environment where both sides thrive and achieve their best work.

This newsletter offers practical, no-nonsense tips to help you and your agency get the most out of each other. When your relationship works, the impact on your marketing success can be transformative.

1. Remember: Agencies are human

People run agencies. They will make mistakes, they won’t always be perfect, and yes, you might meet the occasional narcissist. However, the key to success lies in being open and honest with the agency’s leadership. Over time, this helps you attract and retain the best talent for your account.

Agencies don’t have spare staff sitting on the sidelines; they hire based on client needs.

Build strong relationships with the founder, CEO, or client services director to ensure your account is staffed with top talent in the first six months. 2. Exercise patience Be patient. Avoid becoming the CMO who micromanages, drives unnecessary anxiety into the team, and calls for a re-pitch after a year. Some of the most successful agency-client relationships last 5, 10, or even 30 years. Be the person who recognises this business is built on human relationships. 3. Don’t chase every new technology Each year brings a new wave of technological trends. Remember: only some things are as transformative as they seem.

10 years ago, search marketing was declared “dead” - it’s now bigger than ever.

Bitcoin was a phase, then it exploded. NFTs were “the next big thing,” and now they’ve imploded.

AI may seem revolutionary, but relying on it for creativity will flood the market with average work, confuse consumers, and damage your brand. AI needs humans. Recently, I lost a large account because the "new CEO" and the marketing lead thought they knew AI. The new CEO and marketing lead lasted only six months before everything imploded, and they were fired. One person and a tool can't replace an entire department. Please take the time when you're able to adopt new technologies. 4. Embrace collaboration Please allow your agency to collaborate with external partners when needed. Agencies don’t have all the answers, and collaboration often leads to more innovative solutions.

Avoid dumbing down bold, creative ideas. Too often, brilliant pitches are reduced to functional, emotionless ads due to client overreach.

Encourage emotional storytelling. Ads that move audiences to tears or evoke love create lasting connections and loyalty. 5. Set ambitious goals Push your agency to aim high with big, bold ambitions. If you fail, it’s okay - you tried.

Risk-taking leads to breakthrough ideas that could transform how your business operates and your organisation views you as a leader. 6. Build deep relationships Strong relationships with key individuals at your agency lead to better work and longer-term success.

If a valued team member on your account is being headhunted, pay your agency more to keep them. Retaining talent ensures continuity.

People come and go, but don’t dismiss the agency because of turnover. Invest in long-term relationships with those who matter most. 7. Keep politics out of the partnership Don’t let your organisation's internal politics seep into your relationship with the agency. Treat your agency as a strategic partner rather than a supplier. Their creativity and expertise are critical to your success. You kill agencies and staff if you bring toxic traits into the account. It's hard to avoid this. Just try! 8. Know what belongs in-house Certain functional aspects of marketing, such as community management, basic media buying, and display ad creation, are best handled in-house.

However, relying on inexperienced in-house teams for strategic, innovation, technical media, or creative work often leads to mediocrity. Saving a few pennies today could cost you your brand’s reputation tomorrow. 9. Set meaningful KPIs Performance metrics are essential, but they must be realistic and outcome-focused.

Collaborate with your agency to define KPIs that motivate rather than frustrate.

Avoid constantly changing the goalposts—it undermines trust and alignment. 10. Conduct quarterly reviews Regular reviews are vital for alignment, but they shouldn’t feel like going to court.

Focus on inspiration and solutions rather than blame.

Acknowledge that nothing is ever perfect and use these reviews to celebrate wins, identify opportunities for improvement, and brainstorm creative ideas. Remember: Don’t pass that down to the agency if your CEO pressures you. As the CMO, it’s your responsibility to manage expectations and protect your agency from unnecessary heat. Crushing them with blame only leads to resentment and subpar work. 11. Foster long-term partnerships Some of the best agency-client relationships are built over decades. Agencies like Team One, Los Angeles, which has worked with Lexus and Toyota for over 50 years, show the power of long-term collaboration.

Find an agency that can build itself around your needs.

Give your agency stability so they aren’t constantly chasing new clients to survive. 12. Say thank you Gratitude goes a long way in fostering goodwill and motivation.