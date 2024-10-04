Agencies aren’t waiting on AI – so why are brands still playing catch-up?

Let’s stop pretending AI is a future trend. It’s not. It’s here. And the agencies, the ones who sit closest to the coalface of creative and media, aren’t just experimenting with it, they’re already using AI to deliver work faster, cheaper, and more effectively for clients. The real question isn’t “what can AI do?” anymore. It’s: "why are brands still lagging behind?"

Shaune Jordaan, founder and chief growth officer at Hoorah Digital

Creative and media agencies are moving at a pace. They’re building internal tools, retraining talent, and integrating AI directly into production pipelines. While many corporates are caught up in endless policy discussions or risk assessments, agencies are getting on with the job, and helping clients reap the rewards.

Take Monks (formerly MediaMonks), for example. They’ve embedded AI across their production and creative departments, not to replace creativity, but to scale it. They're using generative AI to build hyper-personalised experiences, integrating customer data to dynamically create content across touchpoints. From campaign ideation through to delivery, Monks are treating AI as a creative and strategic partner, not a novelty.

The new agency Anthrologic, launched by former Monks execs, is another example of this momentum. Their entire model is built around deploying AI agents into marketing operations – helping global brands automate and streamline campaign workflows. They’re not pitching AI as “the next big thing”, they’re simply making it part of how marketing gets done.

Then there’s TBWA Melbourne, where chief creative officer Paul Reardon has openly said AI is helping their teams move faster from idea to prototype. It's not about outsourcing creativity, it's about accelerating the road from spark to concept. But they’re also cautious not to let AI become a crutch. Efficiency is great, but not if it comes at the expense of genuine emotional connection. Their approach? Let AI speed things up, but let humans lead.

In Australia, Plus Also Studio has partnered with Endeavour Group to create what they’re calling an “AI-enabled content production engine”. The goal is clear: streamline output at scale, reduce costs, and reinvest in deeper strategic and creative talent. It’s a smart model – one that balances operational efficiency with brand-building power.

On the media side, RTB House is running a dedicated AI Marketing Lab, creating performance-focused creative formats like dynamic banners and snippet ads that outperform standard display units. And Tatari is doing similar in the TV space – using AI to optimise planning and placement across linear and connected platforms, delivering real-time performance feedback to marketers.

These aren’t isolated examples. This is a clear pattern: agencies are leading AI integration across creative, media, and content production.

And yet, the hesitation in some markets is still palpable.

In South Africa, the Advertising Council recently met to discuss the implications of AI on the industry – a session led by Jared Cinman, a long-time industry leader and digital pioneer. The energy in the room was mixed: curiosity, concern, even some confusion. It was clear that many players are still grappling with what AI means for their work, their people, and their business models.

But here’s the reality: AI isn’t a gimmick. It’s not a shortcut. And it’s not going away.

If anything, South Africa, and Africa as a whole, has an opportunity to leapfrog. To adopt the best of what global agencies are doing, localise it, and build models that are scalable, lean, and future-fit. But that requires shifting the narrative. Less fear. More experimentation. More dialogue. More training. We need to stop thinking of AI as a “threat to creativity” and start seeing it as a tool that expands what’s possible.

This is the moment for brand leaders, especially in emerging markets, to take a position. Will we shape the future of marketing with AI, or will we wait to be shaped by it?

Here’s what adoption can look like:

Use AI to generate content variants for testing – image, copy, formats – and free up creatives to focus on the big idea.



Build internal “AI pods” or hybrid studios that can turn around dynamic creatives at scale.



Let AI handle the high-volume, low-value production work so that humans can focus on insight and innovation.



Take what’s working at your agencies and embed it – tools, workflows, even talent models.

Too many internal teams are still pushing back, worried about brand safety, legal issues, or job displacement. And yes, those are valid concerns. But the solution isn’t to stall. It’s to create smart frameworks, train your teams, and move forward responsibly.

Above all, AI doesn’t replace creativity – it scales it.

The brands that act now will be faster, more relevant, and more efficient. The ones that wait? They’ll still be debating policies while their competitors are already live.

Agencies are showing us what’s possible. South Africa has the talent, the tools, and the ambition.

Now’s the time to stop watching – and start doing.



