How AAA #ShapeShifter Adam Koekemoer is leading the creative economy

See how AAA School of Advertising alum Adam Koekemoer went from part-time student to marketing group head.

The creative economy is booming, both globally and in South Africa. According to Unesco, the global creative industries generate over $2.25tn annually and account for nearly 30 million jobs worldwide. Closer to home, South Africa’s creative economy contributes around R63bn to the GDP and supports over one million jobs.

It’s a dynamic sector that spans advertising, marketing, design, and digital innovation, and is becoming a key driver of economic growth and employment. At the heart of this industry are professionals like Adam Koekemoer, a proud AAA School of Advertising alum with a diploma in Marketing Communications who has built a stellar career in marketing.

Today, as group head of marketing and communication at Digicall Group, Adam leads major brands and shapes narratives that connect businesses with their audiences. His journey from passionate marketing student to industry leader is a testament to the power of an education from AAA School of Advertising.

From AAA to industry leader

Adam’s career is a masterclass in resilience, adaptability, and creative problem-solving. His journey started with weeknight classes, where even after a long day, the energy in the classroom kept learning exciting.

For him, AAA School of Advertising’s flexible learning model made all the difference. Studying part-time allowed him to apply what he learned in real time, sharpening his skills while gaining hands-on experience in the workplace. It wasn’t just about earning a qualification – it was about learning by doing.

His diploma in Marketing Communications set the stage for a career that moved quickly, propelling him from early roles in property marketing to leading strategic brand initiatives at major corporations. Today, he oversees the marketing efforts of multiple brands at Digicall Group, but his journey is far from over. Adam is eager to continue learning, with ambitions to pursue a BBA and eventually an MBA.

Navigating the changing landscape

As every professional in the industry knows, marketing isn’t what it used to be. The decline of traditional media and the rapid rise of AI-driven digital marketing has transformed the industry.

Adam thrives on working with the next generation, saying: “They come with a new perspective on how to reach ever-changing audiences. Working with them pushes me to see things differently and understand what makes them tick.”

His success is just one of many stories that started at AAA School of Advertising, where creativity meets strategy to shape the industry leaders of tomorrow. Whether you see yourself as a brand strategist, digital marketer, or creative director, AAA School of Advertising equips you with the skills and real-world experience to thrive in a fast-moving industry.

