Unesco, ISTIC, and NRF sign MoU to drive sustainability

An agreement to enhance collaboration in research, capacity building, and knowledge sharing in science, technology, and innovation (STI) to promote sustainable development.

Image credit: Anna Shvets on Pexels

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the International Science, Technology and Innovation Centre for South-South Cooperation (ISTIC), in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and the National Research Foundation (NRF).

The NRF is an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The organisations said that this move marks a significant milestone in South-South cooperation.

Unesco is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) that aims to promote peace and security through international cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication.

ISTIC is a leading international platform offering sustainable programmes and services in producing holistic talents towards institutional excellence and augmenting sustainable development for South-South Cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Dr Nare Prudence Makhura, the executive director of International Grants and Partnerships at the NRF, during a high-level ceremony in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Also present were senior officials, researchers, and partners from both countries.

“This strategic partnership aims to facilitate collaborative research, enhance capacity-building for early- and mid-career researchers in the Global South, and promote the exchange of knowledge, scientific expertise, and innovation.”

Areas of focus include water, health, climate change, artificial intelligence, and other mutually beneficial fields aligned with national and global priorities.

“This partnership reaffirms our shared commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable development through science, technology and innovation,” said the director of ISTIC, Tengku Sharizad Tengku Dahlan.

“Together, ISTIC and NRF will create opportunities for co-creation, knowledge exchange, and impactful joint initiatives across the Global South.”

NRF’s director of international grants and partnerships, Michael Nxumalo, stated that through this MoU, the organisation aims to encourage not only research collaboration but also stronger connections between institutions and scientific communities.

“We look forward to nurturing a robust ecosystem of innovation and excellence,” Nxumalo added.

The agreement includes provisions for joint calls for research proposals, workshops, symposia, and the joint development of knowledge products.

“It also sets the stage for future project-specific agreements and the joint mobilisation of resources to support priority initiatives.”

Meanwhile, the leaders said the ISTIC–NRF MoU reinforces the importance of international cooperation in addressing complex global challenges and demonstrates how institutions from the Global South can lead in shaping a more equitable and knowledge-driven future.