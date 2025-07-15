From beading to leadership: how social models uplift SA communities

Women and youth are the pillars that hold our communities together. While they are often overlooked or under-supported, they are the foundation on which long-term impact is built.

As traditional donor models face increasing scrutiny and economic pressures grow, there’s an urgent need for sustainable social models, ones that prioritise dignity, participation, and community ownership.

Giving Gogos vital income

The partnership between Relate Bracelets and Ikamva Labantu centres on a group of township elders, our Gogos, many of whom are the primary caregivers in their households.

In fact, over 42% of South African households are headed by women, often without consistent income or support.

Though frequently excluded from formal economic participation, these women remain the emotional and cultural anchors of their communities.

Through beading, Gogos can earn vital income while forming bonds, staying active, and contributing meaningfully.

For Mary Hoaeane, a 79-year-old from Khayelitsha, this work has become more than just income; it’s created a renewed sense of independence and purpose.

“We uplift one another,” she says simply. That sense of mutual support and connection lies at the heart of the initiative.

What makes the model effective is its structure. The Gogos focus on their craft, while everything from production and packaging to retail and fundraising is handled through a broader support system.

This allows the bracelet to become more than a product; it becomes a vehicle for income, dignity, and change.

Since its inception, the collaboration has helped channel over R2m into Ikamva Labantu’s work. Beyond the figures, the impact is most visible in daily lives and restored confidence.

Involving the youth

While elders bring wisdom and stability, the country’s future also depends on creating pathways for young people to thrive.

With youth unemployment in South Africa sitting at a staggering 46.1%, meaningful first-job experiences are vital and transformative.

At Relate’s headquarters, eight young adults are employed to complete, pack, and ship every bracelet.

For many, it’s their first exposure to structured work, a chance to build skills, gain confidence, and take ownership of their role in the wider system.

Similarly, Ikamva Labantu’s after-school programmes provide young people with a safe, supportive environment.

These spaces offer leadership development, sport and social connection to help young people stay engaged and off the streets during the most vulnerable hours of the day.

Centring people

Lasting change doesn’t happen in silos. It grows through collaboration, consistency, and mutual respect.

Models like this challenge the narrative of dependency and instead demonstrate the power of dignified participation, where each person, from a 79-year-old beader to a 22-year-old production assistant, plays a meaningful role.

Perhaps most importantly, they remind us that small actions can create powerful ripples.

This isn’t charity. It's a connection. And it works because people are placed at the centre.