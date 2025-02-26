Why sports is the key to unlocking healthy futures

Sport has long been recognised as a powerful vehicle for education and personal development. Beyond physical fitness, it fosters discipline, teamwork, and resilience – qualities essential for navigating life's challenges. In communities facing entrenched social and economic barriers, sports can also serve as a gateway to knowledge, confidence, and opportunity.

Nowhere is this more evident than in South Africa, where organisations like Grassroot Soccer are leveraging the universal appeal of soccer to empower young people with life-saving information and skills.

Sport as a platform for learning

For many young people, sport is not just a pastime but a shared language that cuts across race, gender and class lines. It provides structure and a sense of belonging, which are especially crucial for adolescents growing up in communities where opportunities are scarce. Soccer, in particular, is deeply embedded in South African culture, making it an ideal platform for engagement.

One organisation harnessing this potential is Grassroot Soccer. Founded in 2002 by four professional soccer players, GRS has developed a model that integrates sport with health education and mentorship. Using trained coaches as role models, the non-profit delivers interactive programmes designed to equip adolescents with critical knowledge on issues such as HIV prevention, sexual health, gender-based violence, and mental well-being. It works in communities across South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, helping hundreds of thousands of young people make healthier choices for their futures.

Soccer: A tool for transformation

Dalit Shekel, CEO of Relate Bracelets, a long-standing partner of Grassroot Soccer, believes that sport has a unique ability to engage young minds in ways that traditional classroom settings often cannot.

“Soccerl has a way of capturing attention and breaking down barriers. It is a game young people love, and it gives them a reason to come together. When you embed life skills and health education into that setting, you create learning moments that truly resonate,” Shekel explains.

This impact is particularly evident in the organisation’s work in mental health. Poor mental well-being is one of the most pressing issues affecting young people today, yet access to support services remains limited, especially in underserved communities. By integrating mental health awareness into its programmes and equipping participants with coping mechanisms, peer support structures, as well as access to professional care, GRS is able to make a meaningful difference.

GRS’s approach has halved the number of participants experiencing depression, demonstrating how sport-based interventions can provide meaningful psychological support.

Addressing broader social challenges

Beyond mental health, GRS’s initiatives tackle some of the most urgent challenges facing adolescents today. In sub-Saharan Africa, HIV remains one of the leading causes of death among young people, and early pregnancy continues to have life-altering consequences for adolescent girls. Through its evidence-based “SKILLZ curriculum”, GRS ensures that participants not only receive accurate health education but also connect to vital services, such as HIV testing and contraceptive access.

As a result, young people engaged in GRS programmes are three times more likely to test for HIV and adhere to treatment, significantly reducing new infections.

For adolescent girls and young women, who often bear the brunt of social and economic inequality, the impact of these interventions is particularly profound. “We see young women gaining confidence in making decisions about their health and future,” Shekel notes. “With the right information and support, they are more likely to stay in school, pursue opportunities, and contribute to their communities and their own careers.”

Strength in collaboration

Grassroot Soccer’s effectiveness is rooted in its partnerships. The organisation collaborates with schools, healthcare providers, policymakers, and corporate partners to extend its reach and sustainability. Initiatives like Relate Bracelets, which raise funds through purpose-driven jewellery sales, play a critical role in supporting GRS’s work.

“Change happens when communities come together,” says Shekel. “Whether through funding, advocacy, or simply spreading awareness, every contribution strengthens the network of support that young people need to thrive.”

A future of possibilities

At its core, Grassroot Soccer is about more than soccer; it is about giving young people the tools to shape their own futures. By using sport as a conduit for education, the organisation is proving that innovative, youth-focused interventions can drive real change in public health and social development.

For CSR leaders, donors, and policymakers, the message is clear: investing in sport-based education programmes is not just an act of goodwill – it is a strategic step toward building healthier, more resilient communities. As the work of Grassroot Soccer continues to expand, so too does the potential for a generation of young people ready to take control of their futures and drive lasting change.



