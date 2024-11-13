Redefining social upliftment in South Africa

Relate Bracelets is transforming the way people think about giving, moving beyond traditional charity to build sustainable, lasting change. As a South African social enterprise, Relate empowers artisans from low-income communities, raising funds for numerous causes across South Africa. Their model emphasises opportunity over handouts, providing artisans with dignified work that uplifts entire communities. This approach creates a deeper, more enduring impact, setting Relate apart as a catalyst for social change.

In South Africa, the need for effective non-profit organisations (NPOs) is critical to address pressing social challenges. However, these organisations often struggle with limited resources, reduced donor funding, and intense competition for corporate support. Many face growing demands for transparency and accountability, all while grappling with outdated technology and constrained budgets. In response, innovative models like social enterprises are emerging as essential tools for NPOs, enabling them to build resilience and sustain meaningful change despite these obstacles.



Central to Relate’s impact is the Ikamva Labantu Seniors themselves, many of whom are “gogos” – South African grandmothers supporting their families. Through their skilled craftsmanship, they gain not only financial independence but also a profound sense of pride and purpose. Each bracelet tells a story of resilience, with the artisans transforming simple materials into beautiful, meaningful products that help break the cycle of poverty for their families.



“At Relate, we’re not just raising funds – we’re building futures,” says Dalit Shekel, CEO of Relate Bracelets. “Every bracelet represents hope and dignity, a chance for artisans to regain control of their lives while contributing to causes that protect our planet and uplift communities. True change happens when individuals are empowered to become part of the solution, and that’s what we’re all about.”



More than a bracelet: A movement for change



Each Relate Bracelet is a symbol of transformation. Sold globally, these bracelets have raised tens of millions of rands for causes ranging from social upliftment to wildlife conservation and education. Through partnerships with impactful organisations like the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Elephants Alive, and Goodbye Malaria, Relate supports diverse causes that address significant challenges within South Africa and beyond its borders.



Relate’s model focuses on self-sustainability rather than relying on donations. Consumers become active participants in creating change, with each bracelet purchased supporting a cause and providing work for artisans. This resonates particularly with Millennials and Gen Z, who are increasingly drawn to brands that champion social impact and responsibility.



Creating tangible impact



To date, Relate has sold over 4.3 million bracelets across South Africa, from wildlife conservation to education and healthcare. A key aspect of Relate’s approach is transparency: each bracelet comes with a clear breakdown of how the funds are used, allowing consumers to see precisely where their contributions go. Whether funding eye surgeries through the Blind Loyalty Trust or supporting endangered species, every bracelet sale makes a measurable difference.



Relate also prioritises the growth and development of its artisans. Through skill training and development programmes, artisans can expand their employability, gaining valuable skills that improve their prospects. Relate’s holistic model ensures that their impact stretches far beyond the bracelets they sell; it’s about empowering people to shape their futures.



This dedication to both social upliftment and accountability is what sets Relate apart, highlighting how social enterprises can offer a more sustainable and meaningful way of giving. Each bracelet serves as a tangible reminder of the power of collective action, as consumers, artisans, and communities come together to create lasting, positive change across South Africa.