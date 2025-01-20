Bevco launches ‘Route to Market Expansion Project’

BevCo has launched its transformative ‘Route to Market (RTM) Expansion Project’ as part of a significant investment in growth following its acquisition of global giant VBL.

Image supplied

This initiative, dubbed “The Khula Nathi Programme”, underscores BevCo’s commitment to fostering innovation, creating industry-led sustainable jobs, and empowering communities who consume BevCo products to also benefit from the bottling ecosystem economically.

“This truly shared value model allows us to meaningfully drive competition within the local beverage industry, but at the same time create benefit and sustainable impact beyond just retail transaction. It truly is a give to give orientation that we hope leaves the communities we refresh with equally refreshing opportunities for them and their families because we were there,” said BevCo CEO, Pieter Spies.

“Indeed, The Khula Nathi Programme is a lot more than just a route to market expansion; it is testament to BevCo's unwavering commitment to growth and innovation over the long-term. By bringing dedicated sales representatives through our partnership with a specialised service provider, we’re not only enhancing our market reach but also investing in the future of South Africa, marking a significant step toward creating sustainable jobs and driving meaningful competition in our industry,” says Spies.

“What matters most here is intent. A transformative programme to create impact that matches the spirit of our country, not just a programme that seeks to comply with scorecards,” he says

A localised approach to empowerment

At the core of The Khula Nathi Programme is a series of strategic measures designed to increase market penetration and accessibility while creating opportunities for individuals within local communities around South Africa.

A significant part of this initiative is the recruitment of new sales representatives, selected and trained through a partnership with a specialised service provider. These representatives will play a critical role in reaching underserved markets, broadening BevCo’s customer base, and providing personalised support to retailers.

Image supplied

In Gauteng, for instance, BevCo has introduced an innovative motorbike distribution model, employing local individuals as mobile salespeople. Equipped with motorbikes, safety gear, and operational tools, these employees are tasked with engaging directly with spaza shop owners, creating demand for BevCo products, and ensuring their availability in hard-to-reach areas.

This “last-mile distribution” approach not only enhances BevCo’s market presence but also establishes a community-driven service model that creates meaningful employment.

Another key element of the Khula Nathi Programme is the nationwide deployment of Pepsi-branded mobile vending units strategically positioned in high-density areas such as taxi ranks and commuter hubs.

These trolleys empower local entrepreneurs to distribute BevCo’s diverse portfolio of beverages, including the globally recognised brand Pepsi, as well as popular local favourites such as Refreshhh, Jive, Coo-ee, Super C, and Reboost.

BevCo further supports these hawkers by connecting them to wholesalers, negotiating favourable pricing for stock replenishment, and providing startup assistance, including initial inventory and discounted ice for cold beverage sales.

Enhancing the value chain

The RTM Expansion Project has a far-reaching impact on BevCo’s entire value chain, starting with increased production capacity. The surge in demand for products has led to the appointment of additional staff, including packers, pickers, and line operators, in the company’s production facilities.

To meet growing delivery requirements, BevCo is also hiring more drivers, ensuring that its expanded operations are seamlessly integrated into the supply chain.

The company has made significant investments in infrastructure, including the placement of coolers worth R15,000 each at key outlets to ensure beverages are stored and served at optimal temperatures.

These coolers not only enhance the customer experience but also support local manufacturing and employment through their production and installation.

A holistic commitment to South Africa’s future

For BevCo, the key to the Khula Nathi Programme is how its strategy for business growth is rooted in uplifting local economies and creating opportunities for sustainable development.

“At BevCo, we believe that our people are the cornerstone of our success,” says Vanessa Ikin, chief people officer of BevCo.

“The Route to Market Expansion project reflects our dedication to creating opportunities for professional growth and development within the communities we serve. By recruiting new sales representatives, we’re filling critical roles while also empowering individuals to build careers in a dynamic and supportive environment. This project embodies our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity across all levels of our organisation.”

Through these efforts, BevCo is bringing a globally recognised beverage brand closer to South African consumers, strengthening its competitive edge while investing in the country’s economic future. By leveraging local talent, innovative distribution models, and community-driven partnerships, BevCo is setting a new benchmark for sustainable business practices in the FMCG sector.