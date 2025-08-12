WomensMonth | Open Chair Lioness Carla Ehlers: Be bold

Carla Ehlers, a digital designer at Ogilvy Social.Lab, is one of the young Lionesses who attended Cannes 2025 through the Open Chair.

One of the Open Chair Lionesses, Carla Ehlers, a digital designer at Ogilvy Social.Lab, says the Cannes experience showed her the value of being bold (Image supplied)

Cannes Lions allocated tickets to the local non-profit that aims to nurture and inspire the next generation of women leaders in the industry.

The passes were for “Young Lions”, who must be 30 and under, and for full-time students of 23 and under as part of Cannes’ equity, representation and accessibility programme.

The tickets gave the young Lionesse access to the festival’s award shows, talks, networking spaces, daily happy hours and the closing party.

Bizcommunity will profile these young Lionesses throughout #WomensMonth.

Ehlers says the Cannes Lions Open Chair experience showed her on a personal level the value of being bold… “ of trusting my voice, ideas and perspective even in intimidating spaces.”

She adds, “I also realised how important it is to carve out your identity, both as a person and a creative.”

What inspired you to pursue a career in your field?

I’ve always been drawn to visual storytelling, not just how things look, but how they make people feel.

Design felt like the perfect space where creativity could meet purpose.

I was especially inspired by the power of visual communication to challenge norms, create impact, and connect people.

Over time, my love for fashion, art and even tattoo collecting deepened that connection, reminding me how personal and expressive design can be.

I wanted to be part of shaping those kinds of narratives.

As a woman, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you/are you overcoming them?

One of the biggest challenges has been having my voice heard. Not just creatively, but in strategic conversations or when pushing for purpose-driven ideas.

There have been moments of doubt, where I’ve felt I needed to prove myself more than others in the room.

But I’ve learnt to lean into those moments as opportunities to build confidence, speak up and stand firm in my values.

Surrounding myself with supportive mentors and fellow women in the industry has also made a massive difference, reminding me that we don’t have to navigate this alone.

As a member of the recent Open Chair delegation to Cannes, what was a highlight of this trip for you?

Being surrounded by so many brilliant, creative minds was incredibly energising, but the real highlight was the sense of solidarity and shared ambition amongst the women in the Open Chair delegation.

It felt like a turning point, a moment where we weren’t just witnessing the future of creativity, but actively shaping it.

There was something powerful about taking up space in rooms that historically haven’t been as inclusive, and doing so proudly.

What was your biggest learning from this trip, both on a personal level and work level?

On a work level, I was reminded that good design isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about meaning.

The most impactful work we saw at Cannes had strong ideas rooted in empathy and cultural relevance.

It reaffirmed my belief that as designers, we have a responsibility to use our craft for more than just selling; we can shape conversations, challenge injustice and drive change.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in this industry?

Be unapologetic about your point of view; it’s your superpower.

Stay curious, stay learning, but don’t wait until you feel “ready” to take up space. Seek out community, mentors and collaborators who lift you up.

And most importantly, create from a place of truth, that’s where the most powerful work lives.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

Women’s Month is a moment to honour resilience, amplify underrepresented voices and reflect on the progress we’ve made, but also the work that still lies ahead.

For me, it’s a time to celebrate the incredible women who’ve shaped my journey, while committing to doing the same for others.

It’s also a creative call to action to use design as a way of rewriting narratives and pushing for a more inclusive, equitable industry.