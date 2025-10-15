NedbankIMC2025 | Zubair Timol: AI and culture capital to amplify development

Zubair Timol, partner and global vice president, Culture at Meltwater, says culture can leapfrog economies through the lens of utilising AI.

In his presentation at the recent Nedbank IMC Africa’s Advantage: Leapfrogging with AI and Cultural Capital he looks at how South Africa is an enabler of technology, a potential for job creation, and impacting the economy across the wider African continent.

He says South Africa has a diverse and young population base as well as the most engaged population when it comes to mobile phones. this is a young and hungry group who want to contribute ot the digital economy.

"We believe South Africa is really well-positioned to be an amplifier to take it to the next level through a combination of AI and culture.