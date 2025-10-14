South Africa
IMC Conference Content Feature
#NedbankIMC2025 | Dr Gillian Hammah: Blending AI and human capabilities

Dr Gillian Hammah, chief marketing officer at Aya Digital, says it is not if you will use AI, it's how you will blend AI and human capabilities.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
14 Oct 2025
14 Oct 2025

In her presentation to the Nedbank IMC audience, People or AI? The business decision facing marketers today she says, on the one side, many companies feel pressured into having to choose between the two; on the other, some companies feel they can wait, that AI is a trend, and it might even go away.

"But," she says, "It is here to stay and it is changing the way that we operate."

She maintains that every leader now has a responsibility to look at how they are going to blend the usage of AI, internally and externally with clients, with the humans that they have.

"The game has changed and leaders really need to take their heads out of the sand and start thinking about how they are blending the two so that they don't risk losing talented staff and customers, and being hung up in old processes delivering in ages what others can deliver in hours."

She also touches on culture regarding AI as well as a number of steps to integrating AI into your business.

Read about these in this article by Marketing and media co-editor, Karabo Ledwaba.

Read more: Danette Breitenbach, Nedbank IMC 2025
About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
