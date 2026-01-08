Why the future of retail calls for a checkout revolution

Over the past year, I’ve been immersed in retail transformation — working with my team at Halo Dot to develop SoftPOS solutions, delivering live, in-store demonstrations, and witnessing first-hand how the right technology can change the way sales teams operate.

Arielle Horwitz is the engineering manager at Halo Dot. Source: Supplied.

And still, I walk into stores where the line at checkout makes me want to turn around and leave. It’s not for lack of effort or intention – retailers are working hard. But somewhere between the vision and execution, checkout keeps getting left behind.

We’ve done some pretty cool things as an industry. Retailers are investing in AI inventory systems, rolling out omni-channel platforms, and rebuilding loyalty to compete in a digital-first world. But the minute a customer decides to walk into a store and physically buy something, everything slows down. All that innovation grinds to a halt at the checkout queue.

It's not just inconvenient – it’s expensive

It’s not just an inconvenience. It’s a business issue. If someone is ready to pay and they can’t do it quickly, that’s a design flaw, not a customer problem. And it’s a flaw that costs retailers real revenue. I’ve seen customers abandon baskets, not because the item is too expensive, but because they couldn’t face the queue. I don’t need a stat to prove that. I’ve seen it with my own eyes, again and again, in stores of every size.

The truth is, we’ve left the checkout counter untouched while everything else in the store has evolved. Sure, we’ve dressed it up with nicer card machines and occasional self-service kiosks, but fundamentally, we’re still asking people to stand in a line and give us money. The thinking doesn’t hold up – particularly when we already have the technology to do things differently.

The tech is already here

The same device that a staff member uses to check inventory, receive deliveries, or help a customer find a different size can now process secure tap-to-pay transactions in seconds. The ability to accept payments away from the fixed till point exists. And yet, so many retailers hesitate.

The hesitation usually comes down to a few things. Is it secure? What if staff make mistakes? Will this actually integrate with what we already have? All fair questions – but all questions we’ve already solved. Today’s SoftPOS platforms are designed for security, and at Halo Dot, security is something that we’ve engineered in from the start. We’re PCI MPoC compliant, encrypted end-to-end and designed to work with existing retail platforms. The tech is ready. It’s the mindset that needs catching up.

It's not about the market – it’s about the mindset

What’s interesting is that the resistance isn’t always where you expect it. I’ve seen how quickly mobile payments take off when there’s no legacy infrastructure holding things back – and it works beautifully. But in more established environments, the familiarity with “how we’ve always done it” gets in the way of real progress. It’s the kind of hesitation that doesn’t make noise, but slows everything down. Leaders will green light multi-million dollar analytics platforms, but hesitate to put a payment terminal in the hands of a store assistant because it feels unfamiliar.

Let’s talk about those assistants for a minute. In every store pilot that I’ve been a part of, it was the frontline staff who got it instantly. They know the queues are the problem. They’ve felt the pain of frustrated customers. And when they’re given the tools to fix it, they do it with pride. One of my favourite moments was seeing a store assistant light up the first time they scanned, processed and completed a sale on the shop floor. No till. No Waiting. Just her, the customer, and the result. It felt like retail at its best.

Empowering staff is the real win

That’s what we’re really talking about here. Not just payments, but empowerment. Giving store staff the ability to serve customers fully. Not just answering questions or pointing them towards the checkout, but closing the loop. That’s where the magic happens. Not in the tech, but in what the tech enables.

I’m not saying every store needs to get rid of their tills tomorrow. I’m saying we should have options. There’s no reason a customer should wait in line if they’re ready to pay and the store associate has the means to finish the sale. We’ve tested it. It works. The systems are reliable. The experience is better. And when done well, it reduces friction without introducing risk.

It's time to redesign the experience

There’s this common belief in tech that innovation only counts if it shakes everything up. But often, it’s about rethinking the small moments. Like where, when, and how payment happens. Like, who gets to process a transaction? Like whether a queue is just part of the experience or something we’re finally ready to retire.

At this point, the technology is ready – it’s the mindset that needs to catch up. The limiting factor is whether businesses are ready to redesign around their customer, not just their infrastructure. I believe they are. I think we’re on the cusp of a real shift – one where retail becomes faster, friendlier, and more flexible, not because the technology is impressive, but because it’s invisible.