New storytelling platform celebrates young SA professionals

Private medical scheme Profmed has launched a storytelling platform to celebrate South African professionals. BeRemarkable invites Profmed members to share the journeys behind their qualifications, careers and personal milestones.

The campaign is particularly focused on young and mid-career professionals who are entering complex economic conditions and rising living costs. Image credit: Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels

Through BeRemarkable, members can share the realities behind their professional titles, the long nights of studying, the first big break, the pressure of leadership, and the setbacks that no one sees.

Selected stories will be professionally filmed and shared across digital platforms, giving everyday professionals a national voice.

Reframing medical cover

According to The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), only 15% of South Africans currently have private medical cover.

For many, healthcare feels like something to “figure out later”.

Profmed hopes peer stories can shift that thinking by reframing medical cover as part of long-term career planning rather than an optional extra.

“Every one of our members has a story,” says Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed.

“When professionals see themselves reflected in each other’s experiences, it builds trust, and it encourages smarter decisions about their health and future.”

Profmed members are invited to submit their stories via the campaign platform before 30 April 2026.

Submissions can be made here.