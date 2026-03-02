South Africa
    Rio Tinto revives Richards Bay Minerals' $473m Zulti South project

    Rio Tinto announced that it has approved the restart of Richards Bay Minerals' $473m Zulti South project in South Africa, six years after halting the venture due to community unrest.
    2 Mar 2026
    A view shows the Rio Tinto logo in Perth, Australia. Image credit: Reuters/Christine Chen/File Photo
    A view shows the Rio Tinto logo in Perth, Australia. Image credit: Reuters/Christine Chen/File Photo

    Richards Bay Minerals, 74%-owned by Rio Tinto, mines the mineral-rich sands of KwaZulu-Natal, extracting mostly zircon, rutile, ilmenite and titanium oxide used in the manufacture of paint, sunscreen and smartphones.

    The Zulti South project is key to Richards Bay Minerals' plans to extend the life of its operations to 2050 as the ore body at Zulti North declines, the company said in a statement.

    "The decision to proceed also reflects improved security conditions and strengthened community partnerships," Richards Bay Minerals managing director Werner Duvenhage said.

    China Harbour Engineering Company has been appointed as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the project.

    Construction is scheduled to start during the first quarter of 2026, with initial commercial production expected in the fourth quarter of 2028.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
