BizTrends2026 | Special Effects Media’s Jarryd Terblanche: Narrative voice is becoming the differentiator

Narrative voice is becoming the primary differentiator in digital marketing, outperforming format-led and trend-driven content.

Jarryd Terblanche is a conceptual copywriter at Special Effects Media looks at how narrative voice will cut through digital marketing’s content saturation in 2026 (Image supplied)

The impact of AI, the rapid overuse of similar stories, and the ability to produce content at a faster pace than ever before, has resulted in an almost sacreligious storytelling which “does the job” without the “oomph!” factor. The danger lies in the fact that while audiences are not confused by this. They are fatigued by it.

We are all connected, influenced, and drawn together by a dynamic push and pull desire to be seen authentically. And as a culture, we have plateaued creatively, and we are promoting imitation while silencing authenticity. Creators are jumping on trends, first introduced to them by other creators.

Repurpose. Recycle. Repeat.

Cusp of a creative renaissance

As a creative, however, I am both concerned and excited because I believe that we are on the cusp of a creative renaissance, and the birth of new content starts with utilising narrative voice successfully in content streams.

These patterns, this loop of repetition, remixing, and polite plagiarism, exist because digital marketing has confused “sameness” for “likemindedness” for far too long.

Brands chase metrics that favour predictability over risk. So, we end up with content that looks right, bite-sized, and performs well enough. The problem is that “well enough” has become the standard. And audiences can feel it.

Scroll for five minutes, and you’ll see similar hooks, pacing, and phrasing. And there is the modern-day version of the Transatlantic accent.

The TikTok voice - deafening

The TikTok voice, which has become, dare I say, deafening.

In 2026, the algorithm is becoming a lot more like the 60’s version of “The Man”, while it should be us influencing the algorithm, instead, it seems to be the other way around. The system nudges us there.

The algorithm prefers familiarity, and platforms reward what already works.

I find a very interesting phenomenon taking place again.

This seems to be a repetition of the social media flocking, whereby there is a shift in the “cool” kid of social media platforms.

Ten years ago, while everyone was piling into line to place masks on their faces on Snapchat, and falling into…“grid” on Instagram, the truly “different” voices, with something to say, were finding themselves in spaces like Twitter (pre-X cesspool) and Tumblr.

Yearning for something new

Today, a similar occurrence is taking place, with the low-key introduction of Substack. Newer voices are emerging, writers, creatives, novices, and veterans alike.

This shift happens decennially and will probably rapidly increase, as with most things.

This shows an interest in content consumers and creators, being tired of yet another post of the same thing, and instead yearning for something new.

Where the narrative voice comes in

This is where narrative voice comes in, not as a stylistic flex, if you will, but as a practical solution.

Voice is the fingerprint of writing, creating, and expressing. It’s the accumulation of lived experience, opinion, rhythm, bias, humour, restraint, and confidence.

You can’t template it properly, and that’s exactly why it works. This is why it is paramount to create a different way of producing art, or as we know it today, content.

An example of excellent narrative voice marketing in 2026 is Rachel Kolisi.

And yes, she is a brand. Rachel has produced emotive content within the last year on her social media pages, primarily TikTok, which has sparked intrigue and given us, the viewers, insight into the “real” Rachel.

Instantly, she is relatable, funny, and akin to a friend or sister who is pivoting in life; we can’t help but want to cheer her on. To take us further along on her journey, her documentary, Falling Forward, which is set to be released this year, is said to be deeply personal.

Viewers are no longer interested in interchangeable content. They are looking for specific, authentic storytelling.

And oftentimes, relatability isn’t the basis of an on-the-nose connection. Rather, an element of “Aha! I know what that feels like!!” And just like that, trust is formed.