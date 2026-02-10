BizTrends2026 |Quantum Studios' Dr. Chris Roets: Memory-led marketing trends that will shape the year

Artificial intelligence is making everything quicker and simpler at breakneck speed. But a quiet counter-trend is reshaping how brands connect with people and build trust: memory. In 2026, the most successful marketers won’t be the ones with the slickest content, but the ones with the most meaningful work.

Steering the future requires us to understand where we’ve come from. Brands that are able to connect their past and their future by tapping into cultural memory, heritage and nostalgia, will be the ones that see the most success in 2026.

1. The mega trend: Memory as the antidote to AI fatigue

We’re in the era of “AI-everything” and it shows. Videos are polished, product shots are flawless, and copy all sounds the same. It all feels very uncanny and audiences are feeling the disconnect. The more they see it, the less they want to.

Memory and nostalgia, when done right, are a warm hug in a sterile room. They encourage us to slow down, to remember and feel, at a time when everything feels too fast and too bright.

2026 prediction: Human, memory-rich content is going to win the algorithm race with longer watch times. We estimate that this kind of content will increase completion rates by 10-15%, compared to generically produced AI content

2. The macro trend: AI as a memory engine, not a replacement for creativity

It’s ironic, but the same tools that are generating all the AI noise, are also the ones that can help brands clarify what really matters. Rather than using AI to find the meaning and tell the story, the most successful ones are using it to re-evaluate their positioning, stress test brand architecture and to mine their archives.

Rather than erasing their history, AI is helping them rediscover and reposition it.

2026 prediction: We anticipate that one in five major campaigns will use AI-remastered or AI-informed heritage assets.

3. The micro trend: Familiar cues to build emotional trust

The psychology behind nostalgia is simple: good memories make us feel good. It’s why “it tastes just like my mom used to make” is the ultimate compliment for a dish, why a song can instantly transport you back to the time you first heard it, and why classic ads still enjoy millions of views on social media

We live in a world that is fast and fragmented and these emotional responses to memory act as an anchor in the storm. The impact is that your brand feels like a companion and not just a corporation.

But this is not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s strategic, emotional clarity.

2026 prediction: Ads with personal memory cues will outperform neutral creative by 20% on aided recall and by between 8-12% on repeat visit intent.

4. The hyper-local trend: South Africans have great memories

Perhaps the most successful memory-led campaign in South Africa in 2025 was Vaseline’s Heritage Day campaign. In one simple image it invoked tradition and memory for thousands of South Africans who remembered what it felt like to have their moms or their grandmothers rub Vaseline on their faces. There was no high production value, just a sense of “I know that feeling!”.

With budgets shrinking marketers need to dig into those cultural rituals and blow the dust off of our collective memories. South Africa is a young nation with dozens of iconic cultural moments, but we also share simple family rituals that make us feel happy when we think back on them.

2026 insight: Memory-led work spikes during cultural moments such as Heritage Day and the December holidays, where it will generate above-benchmark organic sharing.

5. The strategy- steer the future, don’t escape it

Looking back is not a retreat, it’s a compass. Brands that connect to their heritage while still being innovative feel reliable in uncertain times because they say “We were here. We are still here. We’ll still be here tomorrow”.

Memory is also the differentiator that ensures that in a sea of AI-content, your brand feels different. Invoking nostalgia in your positioning, tone and assets gives people something to recognise. Think refreshed brand codes, and service rituals that feel familiar, yet current.

Steering the future with memory is not about living in the past. It’s about drawing a line that connects all the places you’ve been on the map, and using it to chart the road forward. Bold brands get there with their hands on the steering wheel and a treasured souvenir hanging from the rear view mirror.

2026 prediction: Boards will ask for brand memory equity alongside media reach, tracking how refreshed heritage cues embed long-term brand signals.

Steer ahead, look back with purpose

The brands that win in 2026 won’t abandon the future, they will build it with intention. They’ll merge the best of AI with memory’s humanity. They’ll create work that is recognised not for its reach, but by its ability to move people. And years from now, that will be the work that people remember, talk about, and look up on whatever form of the internet we’re using then.