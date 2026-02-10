Skeem Saam shatters soapie records

Skeem Saam, a soapie produced by Peu Communications, has reached a major milestone, breaking soapie records with 4.5 million viewers.

The young cast of Skeem Saam are now in their matric year. Source: X.

SABC said in a statement that the increase in viewership highlights the show’s continued ability to connect deeply with audiences across the country, thanks to its relatable characters, emotionally driven storytelling, and storylines that reflect everyday South African realities.

Recent episodes have kept audiences glued to their screens, with gripping developments unfolding, from intensifying rivalries and personal reckonings to moments of hope, love, and redemption that have sparked conversations both on and off screen.

"This milestone is a testament to the unwavering support from audiences and the hard work of the cast, crew, writers, and production team who bring the story to life every weekday," said the SABC in a statement.