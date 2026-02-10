South Africa
Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingCan!doGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)NielsenIQMotherland OMNiAlgoa FMInsight SurveyBrave GroupDentsuThe Up&Up GroupBroad MediaCaxton MediaTDMCMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Skeem Saam shatters soapie records

    Skeem Saam, a soapie produced by Peu Communications, has reached a major milestone, breaking soapie records with 4.5 million viewers.
    10 Feb 2026
    10 Feb 2026
    The young cast of Skeem Saam are now in their matric year. Source: X.
    The young cast of Skeem Saam are now in their matric year. Source: X.

    SABC said in a statement that the increase in viewership highlights the show’s continued ability to connect deeply with audiences across the country, thanks to its relatable characters, emotionally driven storytelling, and storylines that reflect everyday South African realities.

    Recent episodes have kept audiences glued to their screens, with gripping developments unfolding, from intensifying rivalries and personal reckonings to moments of hope, love, and redemption that have sparked conversations both on and off screen.

    "This milestone is a testament to the unwavering support from audiences and the hard work of the cast, crew, writers, and production team who bring the story to life every weekday," said the SABC in a statement.

    Read more: viewers, Skeem Saam
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz