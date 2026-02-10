South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingCan!doGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)NielsenIQMotherland OMNiAlgoa FMInsight SurveyBrave GroupDentsuThe Up&Up GroupBroad MediaCaxton MediaTDMCMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Avatar appoints MD, promotes from within

    Nash Koosialee, who joined Avatar as managing partner in August 2025, has been promoted to managing director of Avatar Agency Group, effective from 01 January 2026.
    10 Feb 2026
    10 Feb 2026
    Nash Koosialie has been promoted from managing partner at Avatar Agency Group to managing director (Image supplied)
    Nash Koosialie has been promoted from managing partner at Avatar Agency Group to managing director (Image supplied)

    Stepping into the managing director role during a crucial transition period, this move has ensured seamless continuity and stability, allowing the agency to maintain momentum on key client deliverables and internal initiatives, while her appointment underscores the agency’s commitment to sustainable growth and operational resilience amid a dynamic market landscape.

    “Nash’s swift elevation to managing director is a testament to her transformative leadership and commercial impact, delivering operational efficiencies, new business wins, and a unified high-performance culture since day one,” says Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, group CEO of Avatar.

    “We have absolute confidence in her ability to propel Avatar to new heights of innovation, market dominance, and sustainable profitability in South Africa’s evolving marketing sector.”

    Enterprise-wide leadership

    In her new role as managing director, Koosialee’s mandate broadens significantly from practice-level oversight to enterprise-wide leadership.

    Her mandate now includes setting and steering the overall strategic vision across all business units, strengthening governance, aligning leadership capabilities, and driving comprehensive growth initiatives, innovation priorities, and transformation programmes.

    Externally, she will represent Avatar with key clients, strategic partners, industry bodies, and stakeholders, while ensuring unified execution that empowers teams to deliver on shared goals.

    “This promotion is both an honour and a profound responsibility. It represents an opportunity to help shape the next chapter of our organisation — one grounded in purpose, innovation, and resilience,” says Koosialee.

    “It shifts my focus from leading a single practice to guiding the organisation holistically, ensuring that every part of the business is positioned for sustainable impact and continued success.”

    Scalable, long-term success

    Leveraging her extensive industry expertise, Koosialee has implemented strong operational systems that streamlined scoping, forecasting, and financial processes, resulting in measurable gains in efficiency, profitability, and resource allocation across the organisation.

    Her commercial sharpness excelled in new business development, where she led high-stakes negotiations and crafted strategies that secured lucrative opportunities and strengthened Avatar’s market position.

    Koosialee’s leadership style is marked by collaboration, accountability, and an unrelenting work ethic. It has unified teams, elevated performance standards, and instilled a culture of high achievement. These efforts have not only optimised day-to-day operations but also positioned the agency for scalable, long-term success.

    Avatar remains dedicated to delivering integrated solutions that drive client success in South Africa’s competitive marketing landscape.

    Read more: media, marketing, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, advertising agency, Avatar Agency Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz