BizTrends2026 | Second Rodeo's Dan Brocklebank: Why the most important marketing trend for 2026 is not new at all

Every year, the marketing industry publishes a fresh set of trends. New formats. New platforms. New tools. New language to describe what is, more often than not, a subtle evolution of what already exists.

That is not necessarily a bad thing. But it is worth stating plainly: trends are usually lagging indicators. They surface patterns that are already underway and attempt to formalise them into something more digestible, and more marketable. By the time a trend is named, many brands are already acting on it.

This matters because blindly following trends rarely leads to differentiation. At best, it leads to parity. At worst, it pulls brands away from their strategy in pursuit of relevance that never quite lands.

Which is why the most important marketing “trend” heading into 2026 is not new technology or creative novelty. It is a renewed focus on execution across the full funnel.

The gap between knowing and doing

Most marketing leaders are not short on strategic clarity. Ask them what matters and the answers are consistent: brand building, full-funnel thinking, creativity that drives growth, and clarity around performance metrics.

The problem is not intent. It’s execution.

Recent industry research highlights a persistent gap between the importance marketers place on full-funnel strategy and their maturity in actually delivering it. Full-funnel approaches are widely recognised as critical, yet they remain one of the least developed capabilities in practice.

This is not because marketers don’t believe in brand. It is because modern marketing environments reward short-term signals. Clicks.

Conversions. Weekly performance reports. These are tangible, defensible, and easy to optimise against. Long-term impact is harder to prove in isolation, even though it is often the reason performance improves in the first place.

The result is a false dichotomy: brand versus performance. Long versus short. Awareness versus conversion.

In reality, the work that delivers sustainable growth lives in the tension between those things.

Performance marketing has grown up

One of the more meaningful shifts underway is that performance marketing is maturing.

For years, performance was framed narrowly. Digital channels. Paid media. Direct response. Optimisation loops measured in days, not months. That approach delivered enormous value, particularly in an era where digital channels were underpriced and underutilised.

That context has changed.

Digital and social media are no longer experimental channels. They are the dominant routes to market. They shape how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. Treating them purely as conversion engines ignores their influence earlier in the decision-making process.

As a result, performance marketing is being redefined; not as a channel discipline, but as an outcome-driven mindset applied across the funnel.

This is where many brands are recalibrating. Not abandoning performance, but broadening what performance means. Not just sales today, but momentum tomorrow. Not just efficiency, but effectiveness.

Trends do not create advantage. Interpretation does.

There is a temptation to believe that staying ahead of trends is how brands stay relevant. In reality, relevance comes from coherence.

Strong brands are not built by chasing every cultural shift. They are built by understanding which shifts matter, which do not, and how to respond in a way that is consistent with who the brand already is.

Trends can be useful as signals. They can highlight inflection points in culture, technology, or consumer behaviour. But they only create value when interpreted through a clear strategy.

Copying what everyone else is doing rarely leads to distinctiveness. Combining a trend with a brand’s existing strengths, audience understanding, and commercial reality is where advantage is created.

The real work sits in the middle

This is why the middle of the funnel is becoming increasingly important.

It is where brand promise meets proof. Where awareness turns into consideration. Where creativity and performance stop being separate conversations and start reinforcing each other.

Brands that succeed in 2026 and beyond will not be the ones shouting the loudest or optimising the hardest in isolation. They will be the ones that connect the dots. Brand activity that makes performance work harder. Performance insights that sharpen brand storytelling.

The future is not about choosing between long-term brand building and short-term performance. It is about designing systems where the two work together, deliberately and consistently.

That is not a new idea. But it is one the industry is finally ready to take seriously.

And that might be the most important trend of all.