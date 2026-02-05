South Africa
    South Africa needs a new CMO for tourism

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    5 Feb 2026
    5 Feb 2026
    One of South Africa’s most strategic marketing positions is up for grabs — this comes when the country’s global tourism brand can least afford missteps.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    South African Tourism is recruiting a chief marketing officer (CMO), a role that will shape how the country is positioned to the world as a leisure and business destination, while helping steady an agency that has spent the past year navigating governance upheaval, leadership gaps and heightened public scrutiny.The advertisement comes after a turbulent period for the tourism marketing body. Last year, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille dissolved the South African Tourism board and installed an interim structure, following allegations that the board had unlawfully convened a special meeting to initiate disciplinary action against CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, who was subsequently suspended over allegations of financial misconduct. The new CMO will be replacing Thembisile Sehloho.

    What government is looking for

    According to the role profile, the CMO will serve as the primary advocate for South Africa as a global tourism destination, with responsibility for developing and executing the brand, marketing, advertising and communications strategies that drive demand in international markets.
    • Brand and Marketing Strategy Development: Formulate the comprehensive marketing strategy, review and approve all marketing strategies and campaigns.
    • Financial Management: Oversee, manage and report on the execution of all duties implicit and implied in the PFMA and National Treasury regulations as they relate to financial management and administration.
    • Brand and Marketing content, best practice standards and guideline development: Develop market PR/digital management/new media approaches using input from Brand Management and Tourism Execution teams.
    • Brand and Marketing Strategy execution monitoring and performance evaluation: Manage and evaluate in-country third party suppliers to ensure excellence is delivered across the marketing mix.
    • Innovations Planning and Management: Account for the co-creation and collaboration with the heads of business units for the development of margin enhancing/value-add and innovation strategies.
    • Stakeholder Engagement and Communication and SAT leadership team participation (Collaboration): Work closely with Strategy, Insights and Analytics functions to create solid marketing strategies and plans to reach different segments.
    • Business Unit People and Resource Management (Team Leadership): Oversee all activities and performance of the marketing function and manage business unit performance against set target, KPIs and metrics.

    Key requirements

    • Postgraduate qualification (NQF Level 8) in Marketing/Advertising/Business Development/Management/ Business Administration/International Relations/Public Relations or equivalent in any other field with relevant experience 
    • An MBA or a relevant Masters qualification (NQF Level 9) will be an added advantage
    • Ten years’ work experience in Marketing, Advertising, Communications and Media Marketing (press and digital) with experience from travel and tourism industry or similar background
    • Five years’ Senior General Management experience 
    • Experience in Public Sector will be added advantage 
    • Experience within an international/multinational marketing organisation 
    • Ability to operate and manage in a matrix organisation with multiple stakeholders 
    • Savvy marketer and a great communicator

     

    Interested marketers can apply here.
    CMO, marketing, SA Tourism, Patricia de Lille, applications open, vacancy, leaders
    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
