    European tourists set new record for South African arrivals in 2025

    The South African tourism sector welcomed 10.48 million international arrivals in 2025, a 17.6% increase on 2024 and the highest on record. Europe remained a key growth driver, with arrivals up 12.6%, led by the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, and Italy.
    4 Feb 2026
    4 Feb 2026
    Source: ©anyaberkut via 123RF
    Source: ©anyaberkut via 123RF

    According to South African Tourism, whose regional Europe hubs drive key marketing and trade initiatives, these arrivals reflect both sustained demand and targeted engagement in key markets.

    UK leads European arrivals

    The United Kingdom overtook the United States as South Africa’s largest source market, with arrivals up 15.4%, while Ireland grew 9.5%.

    Ian Utermohlen, regional general manager (Europe) at South African Tourism, said: “These results reflect not only sustained demand for South Africa as a long-haul destination, but also the impact of highly targeted, locally relevant initiatives implemented by our Europe hubs. Europe has been a key driver of South Africa’s recovery and record-setting growth in 2025.”

    Germany (14% growth), Switzerland (13.2%) and Austria (15.6%) were the strongest performers in Central Europe. Growth in these markets was supported by targeted engagement with tour operators, travel agents, and consumer campaigns that kept South Africa visible in European travel portfolios.

    Central, North & South Europe insights

    South African Tourism's Northern Europe hub saw the Netherlands grow 6%, Belgium 10.9%, and Sweden 12.5%, with the Netherlands reaching 97% of 2019 arrival levels. Initiatives included the Vakantiebeurs event and the seven-city Come Find Your Joy Roadshow, connecting South African tourism products directly with 240 trade partners.

    In South Europe, France grew 7.3%, Italy 10.2%, Spain 8.2%, while Portugal saw a slight decline of 0.2%. Growth was driven by targeted campaigns and events such as the 50th Selectour Congress in Cape Town, which strengthened visibility and trade advocacy.

    Utermohlen concluded: “We sincerely thank and recognise Team South Africa, including the private sector, our provinces, key stakeholders, South African Missions in Europe and the UK, and our European distribution and business partners, for their outstanding support and leadership.

    "Despite ongoing challenges related to airlift and flight costs, our collective effort has strengthened our position and leaves us well placed to continue growing arrivals to South Africa.”

    Source: South African Tourism
    Source: South African Tourism
