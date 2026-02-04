Essential or not? The debate over aviation services heats up

The Essential Services Committee (ESC) has published a notice in terms of section 71, read with section 70(B)(1)(d) of the Labour Relations Act No 66 of 1995 (LRA), announcing an investigation into whether certain aviation services should be designated as essential services.

Image source: DC Studio from Freepik

The notice, published on 23 January 2026, arrives at a particularly volatile moment for South Africa's aviation industry, where labour disputes have already stalled negotiations and tested the limits of industrial action in a sector critical to the country's economic infrastructure.

The investigation covers services rendered by pilots, cabin crew members, ground logistical staff (including but not limited to ground crew and cargo agents), and boarding gate agents of airlines.

The services under investigation include the operation of aircraft by pilots and on-board operational services rendered by cabin crew members, including on-board safety and security and emergency medical care; services rendered by boarding gate agents, including security at airports; logistical services rendered by ground staff that enable the time-sensitive and secure transportation of cargo, including medical supplies and human tissue; and the urgent or timeous transport of medical personnel to perform life-saving or life-extending medical procedures.

The investigation will determine which of these services meet the constitutional threshold for essential services designation, namely, services where interruption could endanger life, personal safety or health. The focus will be on services with immediate public safety implications rather than imposing a blanket designation across the entire aviation industry.

The timing: Labour unrest in the skies

The investigation arises at a particularly instructive moment for labour relations in South Africa's aviation sector. In recent months, the industry has witnessed multiple industrial disputes involving both collective bargaining deadlocks and operational disruptions stemming from workforce and infrastructure challenges.

The sector has experienced strikes, lockouts and work stoppages as wage negotiations have reached impasse between airlines and representative unions. These disputes have raised familiar employment law questions:

What constitutes fair compensation in a sector characterised by operational volatility and inflationary pressure?

How should employers interpret their obligations regarding rest breaks and working conditions under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act when applied to the unique operational demands of aviation?

What procedural requirements govern referrals to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) when disputes carry public interest implications?

Beyond the industrial relations dimension, the industry faces broader structural challenges at a global level, placing a focus on workforce planning and skills emigration as important mechanisms for avoiding cascading risks across interconnected operations.

These concurrent pressures are significant. Industrial action in aviation creates immediate operational disruption with public safety and economic implications. Employees performing safety-critical functions operate within tightly regulated frameworks where operational continuity, public safety and constitutional labour rights intersect.

It is precisely this intersection that raises the question now before the Essential Services Committee: where industrial action in aviation may endanger life, personal safety or health, what constitutional and statutory framework should govern the balance between the right to strike and the imperative of public protection?

The constitutional balancing act

Any essential services designation must navigate within the constitutional framework governing the right to strike. The designation comes with profound legal consequences: employees working in essential services may not engage in strike action, and collective disputes must be referred to the CCMA for conciliation and arbitration rather than proceeding to industrial action.

The Constitutional Court has consistently emphasised that a restrictive interpretation of essential services must, if possible, be adopted to avoid impermissibly limiting the right to strike. The law requires that it is the service which is essential, not the industry or the operation within which the service falls.

The services identified in the notice (on-board safety and security, emergency medical care, secure transportation of medical supplies and human tissue, security at airports, and transport of medical personnel for life-saving procedures) all have the potential to meet the threshold of endangering life, personal safety or health if interrupted.

The challenge will be to identify which employees perform these services and to ensure that the designation does not overreach into ordinary commercial operations.

Implications for collective bargaining in aviation

The limitation on strike action for designated employees fundamentally alters the power dynamics in collective bargaining. Should the investigation result in a designation, the impact on collective bargaining in the aviation sector will be profound.

Without the credible threat of industrial action, employees performing essential services lose their primary bargaining lever. The designation will also require affected employers to review and potentially amend employment contracts to reflect essential services status. Affected employers must ensure that employees understand the impact this categorisation will have on their labour rights, specifically their right to strike.

Airlines will need to develop minimum service agreements in consultation with recognised unions, a process that requires negotiation to balance operational requirements with employee rights. These agreements must specify which services are essential, which employees will perform them, and what alternative dispute resolution mechanisms will apply when collective bargaining reaches an impasse.

Intertwined safety and commercial functions

Aviation involves ongoing operational services where safety and commercial functions are often intertwined. Pilots simultaneously perform safety-critical and revenue-generating functions. Cabin crew provide customer service while also serving as the first line of emergency response. This intermingling of essential and non-essential functions within individual roles requires careful analysis.

For airlines, the investigation serves as a catalyst to review workforce classifications, employment contracts, and collective bargaining approaches. Even if no designation results, the process highlights the need for robust labour relations frameworks that balance operational requirements with employee rights and that provide alternative dispute resolution mechanisms for genuinely safety-critical services.

The Committee will hear oral representations at hearings scheduled across Cape Town (23 February 2026), Port Elizabeth (24 February 2026), Durban (2 March 2026), and Johannesburg (4 March 2026). These hearings provide an opportunity for airlines, unions, and other stakeholders to present evidence on whether the identified services meet the essential services threshold.

For the broader aviation sector, the investigation reflects the reality that aviation services operate at the crossroads of commercial enterprise and public safety.

The hearings scheduled for February and March 2026 will be critical in determining whether aviation services join the ranks of designated essential services in South Africa. The outcome will shape collective bargaining, industrial action, and labour relations in the sector for years to come.