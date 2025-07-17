FlySafair confirms pilot strike certificate issued, vows to maintain operations

FlySafair has confirmed that salary negotiations with its pilot group, represented by the trade union Solidarity, have reached a deadlock, with a strike certificate now issued — paving the way for protected industrial action to begin with 72 hours' notice.

Source: FlySafair

The airline said it remains “firmly committed to ensuring passenger safety, maintaining operational continuity, and continuing constructive engagement with its flight crew."

"Our passengers remain a key priority through this process," said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. "We are fully prepared to manage the situation responsibly, with contingency plans in place to ensure minimal disruption to our schedule and service. Customers can continue to book and travel with confidence."

The company acknowledged the union’s legal right to strike, while emphasising it would also respect the rights of employees who choose not to participate in industrial action. Current operations, the airline stressed, remain fully compliant with all aviation safety regulations.

"We deeply value our pilots and the critical role they play in delivering the FlySafair experience,” Gordon said. “We respect their right to raise concerns and remain committed to engaging in good faith to reach a constructive resolution that supports our people, our passengers, and the long-term viability of our business."

FlySafair also reiterated its commitment to building a sustainable South African aviation sector that retains talent, prioritises wellbeing, and delivers consistent service.

Flight disruptions anticipated

While the airline has not confirmed whether a strike will take place or how long it may last, it has begun rescheduling selected flights between Tuesday, 22 July, and Monday, 28 July 2025, as a precaution. According to BusinessTech, affected customers are being contacted directly and offered no-cost rebookings to alternative flights via the airline’s website.

The deadlock follows a three-month negotiation process between FlySafair and Solidarity. The airline’s final offer reportedly included a 5.7% wage increase and additional compensation measures, which the union rejected. According to Moneyweb and TopAuto, the rejection was not only due to the proposed offer, but also ongoing dissatisfaction over rostering, leave policies, and what the union has described as a “deteriorating relationship” with management.

Solidarity has also warned that concerns surrounding a recently introduced shift roster — which pilots say affects the quality of life — could trigger separate strike action. According to Solidarity deputy general secretary Helgard Cronje, the roster dispute and perceived inflexibility in work scheduling are adding to frustrations.

Negotiations over crew salaries are also underway, and TopAuto and Moneyweb report that cabin crew could follow pilots in launching their own dispute if talks falter.

Strike rules to be finalised

Strike rules are expected to be finalised on Thursday, 17 July, under the guidance of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Once finalised, a 72-hour notice period would be required before industrial action may legally commence.