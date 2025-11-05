South Africa
    Majeka House to open new winelands restaurant Plenitude

    Majeka House, a boutique hotel in Stellenbosch, will open a new neighbourhood restaurant, Plenitude, later this month. The eatery aims to offer relaxed yet refined dining for locals and travellers, re-energising the hotel’s role in the Cape Winelands culinary scene.
    5 Nov 2025
    5 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied | Majeka House Boutique Hotel by The Living Journey Collection
    Source: Supplied | Majeka House Boutique Hotel by The Living Journey Collection

    The restaurant is led by acclaimed chef Callan Austin as culinary specialist, who will oversee creative direction, with Chef Orlando Reid managing day-to-day operations.

    "Plenitude means ‘abundance’, and that’s exactly the spirit we want to bring back to Majeka House – generous, delicious, personality-driven fare in a space where locals and travellers can linger," says Austin.

    A new culinary era for Majeka House

    Majeka House, set against the Helderberg Mountains, has been refreshed under The Living Journey Collection’s founders, Friedrich and Lorraine Schaefer. The restaurant features modernised seating, tableware, and stemware, creating a more intimate ambience.

    Austin adds: "We’re opening the doors of Plenitude with relaxed sophistication blended with summer holiday energy – a place where lunch stretches into late afternoon, and dinner feels quietly special without being formal."

    The restaurant revives a kitchen garden to supply fresh herbs and vegetables daily. "The opportunity to lead Plenitude gives me the scope to cook beyond fine dining – to cook as I would for family and friends at home," Austin says.

    Menu highlights

    Plenitude will offer two menus: an à la carte lunch menu from 12pm to 4pm featuring summer tomato salad, Thai seared tuna, chicken prego, and lamb rib flatbread; and an elevated dinner menu with gnocchi mushroom, prawn and mussel pomodoro, North African spiced cauliflower, desserts, and local Cape Winelands cheeses. Breakfast will also be served daily.

    Locals at the centre

    "Majeka House has always attracted international travellers and South Africans visiting the Cape Winelands region, but the soul of a great restaurant lies in its local support," says Desmond O’Connor, group general manager of The Living Journey Collection.

    Plenitude opens on 20 November. Reservations can be made via Dineplan.

    hospitality industry, hotel industry, Boutique Hotel, restaurant industry, Stellenbosch restaurants, South African cuisine, tourism and travel, Winelands restaurants
