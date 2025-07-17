Michelin Guide to launch first global hotel key selection in October 2025

Michelin Guide will unveil its inaugural global Michelin Key Selection on 8 October 2025, in Paris, France. This milestone event follows the rollout of Michelin Key distinctions in 15 leading travel destinations during 2024 and early 2025, marking the debut of a worldwide collection recognising outstanding hotels.

Source: Michelin Guide

Alongside the Michelin Keys, the Guide will introduce four new Special Awards celebrating excellence in distinct hospitality areas. The announcement will be made both online and at an exclusive ceremony held at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

The Michelin Guide’s global hotel selection currently includes over 7,000 properties across more than 125 countries. The Michelin Keys are awarded based on five universal criteria by Guide inspectors to identify hotels offering exceptional hospitality beyond basic amenities.

Michelin Key categories:

• One Key: A unique hotel with character and personality, offering significantly enhanced service compared to similarly priced establishments.

• Two Keys: An exceptional hotel with distinctive charm, eye-catching design, and a memorable guest experience.

• Three Keys: An extraordinary hotel providing ultimate comfort, style, and service, regarded as a destination for an unforgettable stay.

After highlighting more than 1,500 outstanding hotels through initial Key selections, the Guide’s first global selection is in the final stages of completion.

New special awards:

• Architecture & Design Award: Recognises hotels with inspiring architecture and design that elevate the guest experience.

• Wellness Award: Rewards pioneering hotels with comprehensive wellness programs.

• Local Gateway Award: Celebrates hotels that immerse guests in the culture and spirit of their locale.

• Opening of the Year Award: Highlights newly opened hotels making significant impacts within their first year.

Nominees for each award will be announced in stages from August 13 to September 24, 2025, on the Michelin Guide’s digital platforms.

The Michelin Guide hotels ceremony

The ceremony will gather around 300 international hoteliers, award winners, journalists, and industry leaders. Set against the backdrop of the Louvre Palace and Tuileries Garden, the event will celebrate global hospitality, culture, and design.